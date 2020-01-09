what-is-lyme-disease,-which-justin-bieber-has-revealed-he-suffers-from?

Justin Bieber has shared his Lyme disease diagnosis with the world for the first time.

Confirming his health battles, Justin, 25, said in an Instagram post: ‘While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like st, on meth etc. they failed to realise I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease’.

Lyme disease is something which can impact people in all walks of life, so here’s a reminder of exactly what it is and what the symptoms are.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection which humans can catch through bites from infected ticks.

Symptoms of the disease include a circular red rash (often resembling a bullseye) and flu-like symptoms.

In more severe cases, it can end up causing heart and nerve problems, pain and swelling in the joints, and difficulty concentrating for years afterwards.

While the majority of tick bites are harmless, a tick can spread Lyme disease if it’s already bitten an infected animal.

Not all tick bites hurt so you might not notice if you were to be bitten. This is why it’s important to check not just yourself for bites, but also your children and pets after they’ve been in grassy or wooded areas.

To try avoiding bites while walking outdoors, you can tuck your trousers into your socks, use insect repellent, and stick to paths where possible.

The NHS says that you should see a doctor if you’ve been bitten by a tick or been in an area in the last month where infected ticks have been found and you have flu-like symptoms (headaches, nausea, aching muscles) or a circular red rash.

MORE: Justin Bieber looks downcast as he’s seen for first time with Hailey Baldwin after revealing Lyme disease

MORE: Middle class white women most likely to get Lyme disease, study finds