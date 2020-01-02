Januhairy is here to raise money for charity and get women to embrace their bodies in all forms, but what does Januhairy actually mean and stand for?

You’ve all head of ditching booze throughout the first month of the year for Dry January and thanks to celebs like Beyonce who gave it a go, we also have Veganuary encouraging people to try going vegan for a month.

Now, there’s Januhairy and much like the infamous Movember in November every year, Januhairy is all about letting your hair grow – everywhere.

What is Januhairy?

Launched by student Laura Jackson in 2018 and started as an experiment for women to be sponsored to grow out their body hair for a month, Januhairy aims to promote body positivity and acceptance of body hair on women.

‘I thought of making Januhairy, to help women feel they are in a safe space to challenge the embedded norms of shaving,’ Laura told Metro.co.uk when the campaign first launched.

‘It’s an experiment for people taking part and the people viewing the process.

‘I feel liberated with my body hair and it’s a shame that some people out there don’t understand how normal it is. Hopefully, this will change some opinions.’

On the official Januhairy Instagram page the campaign is described as: ‘Igniting a conversation and educating one another on the prickly subject of body hair.’

This year, the campaign is raising money for charity Tree Sisters, an organisation that protects and restores tropical forests by raising funds for reforestation.

‘For Januhairy 2020, women around the world are growing out their body hair for the month of January, all to raise money for TreeSisters: a fantastic organisation, that protects and restores natural habitats in order to fight climate change; a plight we resonate with as women who wish to embrace and protect our personal natural habitat,’ says the organisation’s official website.

