what-is-in-the-greggs-vegan-steak-bake-and-is-it-in-every-branch?

Sound the alarm: Greggs have launched a Vegan Steak Bake.

After the success and debate surrounding their Vegan Sausage Roll, which became one of the company’s fastest-selling offerings of the last six years, Greggs have added another vegan treat to their menu.

As we wait for the chance to get our mitts on it, here’s what we know about what’s in the Vegan Steak Bake and where you can grab one for yourself.

What is in the Greggs Vegan Steak Bake?

According to the Greggs website, the Vegan Steak Bake was developed in partnership with Quorn and contains mycoprotein pieces, diced onion and gravy wrapped in 96 layers of puff pastry.

The Greggs Vegan Steak Bake will hit stores today for £1.55 – but alas, it won’t be sold in every branch just yet.

At first, the steak bake will be sold in 1,300 shops from 2 January, then a further 700 shops on 16 January, with the plan being to eventually roll it out nationwide.

To see if your local Greggs is stocking the bake, you can use their handy Steak Bake finder to ensure you don’t journey out in vain.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Roger Whiteside, chief executive at Greggs, said on the subject of the coveted bake: ‘Our Vegan Sausage Roll launch was a huge success and we’ve been working tirelessly to expand our vegan-friendly offering and provide more delicious savoury food on-the-go options for people looking to reduce their meat intake.

‘The launch of our Vegan Steak Bake is another key milestone on our journey to become our customers’ favourite for food-on-the-go. We look forward to hearing the feedback.’

MORE: Piers Morgan rages as Greggs goes vegan for Christmas, takes credit for sausage roll success

MORE: Caffè Nero launches vegan croissants and entire Veganuary menu