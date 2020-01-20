what-is-blue-monday-and-why-is-it-considered-the-most-depressing-day-of-the-year?

Today – Monday 20 January – is Blue Monday, also known as the most depressing day of the year.

With the festive season well and truly over, another few months of winter in sight, and a long stretch between pay days, you’re not alone if you find yourself feeling down.

So, what exactly is Blue Monday and why is it today?

Taking place on the third Monday of January, Blue Monday is supposedly the saddest day of the year, due to a combination of bad weather, long nights and the lingering aftermath of the festive glut.

The idea of Blue Monday was first conceived by Dr. Cliff Arnall in 2005 and it was published as part of a press release by Sky Travel.

The life coach and psychologist created a formula to determine the ‘saddest’ day of the year, and landed on today, because of the bad weather, dark nights, post-Christmas debt and failed New Year’s resolutions.

Despite originally being coined as a marketing tool to get people to book holidays, the term has moved into common parlance.

Many argue Blue Monday does not exist and instead of booking a holiday because you’re supposed to be feeling sad, donate to charity instead.

We’re inclined to agree.

Blue Monday quotes

Here are some inspirational quotes and sayings to inject some positivity into your Monday.

In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years. – Abraham Lincoln

Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. – Zig Ziglar

In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on. – Robert Frost

Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. – Martin Luther King Jr

Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined. – Henry Thoreau

