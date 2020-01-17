What is a democratic services officer – what does Love island’s Shaughna actually do?

Winter Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips is single and in danger of being dumped from the island tonight in the first recoupling of the season.

If she were to be dumped, she’d have to say goodbye to the luxurious villa and the other singletons and get back to the real world.

For Shaughna, thus far the real world has included her career as a democratic services officer.

While there’s no word yet as to whether she plans on returning to her job when her time in the villa comes to an end, here’s what you need to know about what it entails.

What is a democratic services officer?

A democratic services officer works in local government. People in these and similar positions, such as external funding officers and best value officers, put council policies into action.

As the Government’s website puts it, the skills needed include patience, attention to detail, and the ability to work well under pressure.

Things someone with a job like Shaughna’s might do on a daily basis include managing budgets, writing reports, managing clerical staff and presenting.

The average salary is from £17,000 a year for a newbie to £37,000 a year for someone with more experience.

According to LGCareersWales, the main role of a democratic services officer is to support the democratic services manager, who in turn is: ’empowered to ensure that the council functions in an open and accountable way.

‘This means advising council committees and working parties on correct procedures, relevant legislation and interpretation of standing orders – what can and cannot be done – notifying them of decisions taken and action to be followed.’

So there you have it – sounds like Shaughna’s no slouch!

