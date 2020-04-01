what-if-season-2:-release-date,-cast-and-plot.-everything-you-need-to-know!

What/If made a debut in the year 2019 and despite having an average rating of 6+ on IMDb, the series went on to be quite a popular series among the Netflix subscribers and fans are expecting the season two of the series already.

Release date of season 2 of What/If

The second season is in high demand, although Netflix hasn’t officially announced about the renewal of it yet, fans are waiting and eager to watch it which gives Netflix’ a good reason to make the series return on the streaming platform.

As far as speculations go, it might get released in May if the filming and production have not been affected by the outbreak of the 2019-2020 coronavirus outbreak.

What | If

The cast of What/If season 2

Jane Levy as Lisa Ruiz-Donovan,

Blake Jenner as Sean Donovan

Keith Powers as Todd Archer

Samantha Marie Ware as Angela Archer

Juan Castano as Marcos Ruiz

Dave Annable as Dr. Ian Evans

Saamer Usmani as Avery Watkins

Daniella Pineda as Cassidy Barrett

John Clarence Stewart as Lionel

Renée Zellweger as Anne Montgomery

The possible plot of What/If Season 2:

Some viewers were really into the series, whereas some likes to term it as a guilty pleasure, which doesn’t even worth 10 minutes of yours. But the creator is hopeful. If everyone is up for it and they can schedule their timeline, Mike Kelly would like to work on a different story(since its an anthology), probably something that of horror, but he wishes to work with the same cast, having them playing different roles each season.

So there’s still hope that the show will have a chance to grow and get better.

The first series consisted of 10 episodes, which is likely to be repeated by the second season, and most probably the other subsequent seasons if there will be any. Although the show isn’t much appreciated and praised among the viewers, some have written about the decent screenplay and the dialogues aspects of it.