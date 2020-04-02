what-if-season-2-[exclusive-update]:-when-is-it-airing?-read-to-find-out-the-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-every-latest-detail-you-want-to-know.

When will What if season 2 AIR?

There are high demands for the second season. But Netflix hasn’t shared anything about it yet. Forget about the release date , there isn’t a confirmation whether season 2 will come or not. But the first season was loved by the audience. Thus, there are good chances for the show to return.

The series was expected to hit the screens in May. But it may get delayed due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. So let’s hope the best to happen.

Who all will be there in What if cast?

Most of the cast members are expected to return for their respective roles. Like Jane Levy ( Lisa Ruiz-Donovan),



Blake Jenner (Sean Donovan),



Keith Powers ( Todd Archer),



Samantha Marie Ware (Angela Archer), Juan Castano (Marcos Ruiz) ,Dave Annable (Dr. Ian Evans), Saamer Usmani ( Avery Watkins) ,Daniella Pineda ( Cassidy Barrett), John Clarence Stewart (Lionel) and Renée Zellweger ( Anne Montgomery).

What could be the plot of What if?

The writer, Mike Kelly would like to experiment with the storyline of the second season. He wishes to try something different, like horror. But he also wants to work with the same cast members. So, let’s see what the second season will bring for us.





We’ll be back with more updates regarding the show ones some more information is revealed by the showmakers or the streaming service. Stay tuned for that and do not forget to bookmark our page.