What I Rent: Ashley and Niall, £500 a month for a two-bedroom flat in Northwich

It can be hard to make a rented property feel like a proper home.

How can you make a flat feel like it’s your own when you’re not allowed to drill anything into the walls or splash on some paint?

That’s a challenge Ashley and Niall have been lucky enough to avoid.

The couple rent a property in Kingsmead, Northwich, from Niall’s mum, who allows them to redecorate to their heart’s content.

With that power, the pair have designed their two-bedroom flat in shades of grey, sharing photos of their work over on Instagram under the handle @mrgreysapartment.

Hey, Ashley! How much do you and Niall pay to live here?

We get our rent discounted because Niall’s mum owns the apartment. So we pay £500 a month. Bills are around £300.

Considering the area we live in and the size of the apartment, we definitely have a good deal.

What do you get for what you pay?

We have a large open plan kitchen/living area which we love. And two bedrooms and one bathroom.

What do you like about where you live?

We’re right in the middle of everywhere Manchester, Liverpool, Knutsford, etc. So it’s a simple case of jumping on the motorway and in no time you’re there!

As for the apartment, it’s a nice quiet area overlooking the river. So if it’s a nice day there’s always the option to go for a walk.

Do you feel like you have enough space?

For me and Niall there is more than enough space.

How did you find this place? What made you choose to live here?

Niall’s mum has owned the property for over 15 years. The apartment became empty and we thought what a brilliant opportunity to move in with each other for the first time.

How have you made the flat feel like home?

With Niall’s mum owning the place we have had the chance to do so much more than you normally would be able to. So everything from painting the walls different colours, wallpapering, adding light fittings and putting televisions on the walls.

Are there any issues with the flat you have to put up with?

The only issue was the awful magnolia walls when we moved in! A lick of white paint completely changed the whole vibe.

Is it ever strange to rent from Niall’s mum?

Not whatsoever! If anything, it works in our favour.

If something major were to happen, it’s just a simple call to her and it’s sorted. Also, the flexibility to do what we want to the place (within reason) is great too.

Do you have plans to move again?

I think in the next four years, yes. We’re using the discounted rent to our advantage and saving to buy a house of our own.

The apartment is great and it works so well for us, but we cannot wait to have a place of our own. We both love interior design and the thought of having a whole house that we can completely renovate is amazing.

It really is. Shall we have a look around?

