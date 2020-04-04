what-has-happened-in-“the-crown”-so-far-and-what-is-pending-for-“season-4”???

The historical drama series, The Crown created by Peter Morgan, is on its way with the fourth season. The Crown emerged from a 2006 film named, The Queen and 2013 stage play, The Audience. All three seasons have been a huge success and had a great rating from critics.

However, before getting on to the details of the upcoming season, let’s take a recap of previous seasons.

The first season is set from 1947 to 1955. It involves the marriage of Queen Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Also, it shows the cancellation of engagement between her sister Princess Margaret and Group Captain Peter Townsend.

The second season is set from 1956 to 1964. The show revolves around the Suez Crisis, the retirement of Prime Minister Harold in 1963, and the birth of Prince Edward.

Similarly, the third season is set from 1964 to 1977, which shows the era of Harold Wilson as the Prime Minister.

Now, let’s talk about the fourth season of The Crown.

Release Date of The Crown Season 4

The production of the upcoming season has completed. However, the release date had not been revealed by the shoemakers. But, it may air on Netflix by the end of 2020.

The cast of The Crown Season 4

The confirmed returning casts would be as follows.

Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth ||

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Josh O’ Connor as Prince Charles

Erin Doherty as Prince Anne

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

Furthermore, the additional cast will be Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer. Also, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowels.

Diana and Charles’s 1993 Australian Tour?

Yes. Season 4 will be about the Australian Tour of Charles and Diana. Moreover, we will be able to realize the connection of the relation of the Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher an the Queen.