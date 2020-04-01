what-happens-with-the-nba’s-lost-billions

Just as the NBA was approaching the critical stage of an exhilarating season this month, it abruptly suspended play when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus only minutes before a scheduled tip-off.

Since that dramatic scene unfolded on March 11, the NBA announced that a number of other players, including Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, have also tested positive, along with New York Knicks owner James Dolan and other members of the NBA community.

Like England’s Premier League, the NBA is one of the world’s wealthiest sports associations affected by the coronavirus, and the disease’s economic impact on it could be fierce.

How the league will be affected by the stoppage — and whether it can avoid financial calamity — depends on a number of variables, according to those with knowledge of the sports entertainment industry.

Lakers NBA superstar LeBron James roars after a basket against the Clippers at Staples Center. (Getty)

CAN THE NBA PLAYOFFS BE SAVED?

The NBA will do everything it can to preserve one of the most anticipated postseasons in recent memory.

A potential ratings bonanza is on the cards for an inter-Los Angeles playoff series between the Lakers and Clippers. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have been winning at a historic pace, and young stars like Luka Doncic and Ja Morant are still hoping to make their playoff debuts.

Salvaging the playoffs would mean making good on its lucrative TV deal, a matter of urgency for the NBA, according to David Berri, professor of economics at Southern Utah University, who cites the reported $2.7 billion annual television package deal that accounts for about 30% of league revenues. (The rights fees are split between Disney, the parent company of broadcasters HBO and ESPN, and AT&T, the parent of WarnerMedia, which also owns CNN.)

“The anticipation is that they will finish the season,” says Berri. “At this point, ESPN and ABC have made virtually no money on their investment for this year, because they make (most of) their advertising money on the playoffs. The question is who eats that loss?”

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for COVID-19. (Getty)

No one yet knows when it will be safe for players, staff, officials, media and fans to congregate in an arena, but the NBA has targeted a best-case return date of mid-to-late June, according to ESPN.

That timeline is on pace with the resumption of the Chinese Basketball Association, which halted play in late January and has called back its American players for a planned start in late April or early May, according to ESPN.

A mid-June NBA reboot would allow nearly 12 weeks to complete a truncated regular season followed by a full playoffs and finals, while avoiding a potential clash with the scheduled start of the NFL season on September 5 (which could also be in peril, according to Bleacher Report).

The NBA did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the nature of its broadcast deals. However, based on what transpired during the strike-shortened 1998-1999 NBA season, the networks may still be liable for rights fees, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Last week, research analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson slashed earnings estimates for Disney, citing $475 million in lost ad sales if the NBA season is cancelled entirely.

“I’m assuming the ad money will probably disappear,” Nathanson says, noting that the league would then be expected to make concessions to the networks for the following season. “Why would you pay for something and never get credit back?” he asks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Getty)

CAN GAMES BE HELD WITHOUT FANS?

The NBA is preparing estimates for team owners on the financial tolls they could face based on a few different scenarios, according to ESPN. They include scrapping the season altogether, resuming play in empty arenas and, in a best-case scenario, completing the playoffs with fans in seats.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed he was exploring the idea of holding games with medically cleared NBA personnel and players — but no fans.

“Presumably, if we had a group of players, and staff around them, and you could test them and follow some sort of protocol, doctors and health officials may say it’s safe to play,” he told ESPN.

The NBA has already told teams to begin booking smaller arenas and practice facilities for dates leading into August, according to ESPN, to avoid television views of swaths of empty seats.

Games with no spectators, would mean lost ticket sales of $300 million for the remaining 259 regular season games, and a further $166 million for approximately 83 playoff games, NBC Sports estimates.

Adding in lost concessions and merchandising sales would account for up to $700 million in total game day losses, according to The Washington Post.

However, made-for-TV games would not only preserve the league’s relationship with its partnering networks, it would also secure game day advertising revenue for teams, including those on uniforms and billboards, says Eric Handler, media and entertainment analyst at MKM Partners.

“Sponsorship deals are dependent upon games being played and those logos being seen,” he says. “If you can’t deliver the goods, you can’t get paid.”

Aussie 76ers star Ben Simmons and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. (Getty)

WHAT IS THE COST OF LOSING THE REGULAR SEASON?

The NBA labour strike of 2011 forced the league to miss a similar portion of the current remainder of the season, plus the preseason, costing $400 million each for the teams and the players, according to the New York Times.

League revenues have more than doubled since 2011, to $8.76 billion last season, according to data provider Statistica.

Extrapolating those figures would mean losses of over $1.7 billion for the potential cancellation of just the final regular season games — a scenario that would not be surprising given the uncertainty surrounding the health scare.

Data forecaster FiveThirtyEight says the current suspension of the regular season could cost the NBA $1 billion, adding that a shortened or delayed playoffs would escalate to further losses.

Rookie Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans lit up the NBA before its shutdown. (Getty)

WILL PLAYERS BE PAID FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON?

This could potentially be a sensitive topic for NBA owners.

At least half of them, including Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks and Jody Allen of the Portland Trail Blazers have committed to paying lost wages for arena staff and other personnel during the work stoppage, alongside a few star players like Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Complicating matters for owners, not all of whom own their own arenas, is the potential for paying the likes of ticket handlers and popcorn vendors again once the games are rescheduled. “Do we pay them twice?’ I personally don’t care. That’s fine,” Cuban told the New York Times.

As far as paying their players, NBA owners have left open the option of withholding payment for games cancelled after April 15, as per a clause in the collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN.

That would amount to a little more than 1% of a player’s annual salary for each game missed — or $404,000 per game in the case of LeBron James, according to Bloomberg.

The National Basketball Players Association did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the potential of teams withholding players’ salaries.

Further damaging to players is the likelihood that next season’s salary cap — a factor of this season’s dwindling league revenue — will be lowered.

Before the coronavirus disruption, the NBA had already lost “hundreds of millions” in revenue over a much-publicised preseason rift with China, Silver said last month.

The current cap of $109 million per team may decrease by up to $15 million, according to a Bleacher Report estimate.

Houston rockets star James Harden. (AP)

WILL THERE BE A LASTING IMPACT ON FANS?

When paying customers are eventually cleared to return to arenas, how quickly will they feel safe enough to assimilate in groups of thousands after a global pandemic? And would a potential glut of delayed live sporting events running at the same time hurt the NBA?

“People want live entertainment,” says Nathanson. “I’m still in the mind that, like after 9/11, people will return to their behaviours. People are still social creatures and sports is a bonding experience.”

Berri compares this situation to the suspension of professional baseball during World War II. Fan attendance spiked following the war in 1946, before it normalised over the ensuing decade, he says.

“Once people feel safe, you’re going to see attendance of sporting events skyrocket,” he says, adding the caveat of a likely looming recession coinciding with the resumption of play. “It may not happen right away, because we’re in a recession and people don’t have money.”

Lakers superstar LeBron James dribbles past Clippers forward and reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. (Getty)

IS THERE A SILVER LINING AROUND HOME QUARANTINES?

Meanwhile both NBA players and fans are taking their skills to the world of online video games to compete against one another during the league’s hiatus.

All-Stars Devin Booker and Paul George have traded jabs on the live game viewing platform Twitch, while ex-Laker DeMarcus Cousins announced he was signing with esports group NRG.

The Phoenix Suns and other teams have been simulating their suspended schedule, pitting one of their players against an opponent’s on the NBA’s officially licensed video game NBA 2K20.

Though the financial reward for the NBA to license its game is marginal, Handler says, following the fortunes of teams and players through esports will allow fans to stay engaged with the league while many are forced into home quarantine.

*This article originally appeared on CNN and was republished with permission

COVID-19 FACT SHEET

How is coronavirus transmitted?

The human coronavirus is only spread from someone infected with COVID-19 to another. This occurs through close contact with an infected person through contaminated droplets spread by coughing or sneezing, or by contact with contaminated hands or surfaces.

What are the symptoms of someone infected with coronavirus?

Coronavirus patients may experience flu like symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, or shortness of breath. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia with severe acute respiratory distress.

What is the difference between COVID-19 and the flu?

The symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are very similar, as they both can cause fever and respiratory issues.

Both infections are also transmitted the same way, via coughing or sneezing, or by contact with hands, surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus.

The speed of transmission and the severity of the infection are the key differences between COVID-19 and the flu.

The time from infection to the appearance of symptoms is typically shorter with the flu. However, there are higher proportions of severe and critical COVID-19 infections.

How can I protect myself and my family?

The World Health Organisation and NSW Health both recommend basic hygiene practices as the best way to protect yourself from coronavirus.

Good hygiene includes:

Clean your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser;

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with tissue or your elbow;

Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms;

Apply safe food practices; and

Stay home if you are sick.

What is social distancing?

Social distancing involved minimising contact with people and maintaining a distance of over one metre between you and others.

When practicing social distancing, you should avoid public transport, limit non-essential travel, work from home and skip large gatherings.

It is okay to go outdoors. However, when you do leave home, avoid touching your face and frequently wash your hands.

If I’m young and healthy, do I still have to practice social distancing?

Yes. While older people are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, young people are not immune. People that show mild or no symptoms may still pass the virus to others, particularly in the early stages of the infection, before many patients realise that they are sick.