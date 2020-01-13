what-happens-to-your-skin-when-you-do-veganuary?

If you’ve gone vegan for the new year, you might be starting to notice little changes in your body.

Maybe you’re less bloated, maybe you feel more energised – but one area that can really change with your diet is your skin.

We know this because when we eat junk food our skin suffers, so what happens when we cut out dairy, meat and any other animal products?

Deborah Mitchell, founder of Heaven Skincare, says a vegan diet can be fantastic for your skin – but only if it’s a good vegan diet.

‘It can be great for your skin because it encourages you to eat more fruits and vegetables which are high in antioxidants,’ Deborah tells Metro.co.uk.

‘While I’m not a vegan myself, I do notice that when I shun meat for a while my complexion looks better; I feel healthier and have more energy.

‘However, you do need to be aware of the downsides when opting for what is essentially a very restrictive diet.

‘Simply replacing meat with carbohydrates, bingeing on sugary snacks or eating processed meals day in day out and you’ll miss out on healthy nutrients and protein and this can have a negative affect the skin.’

We asked Deborah to break down exactly what’s going on with your skin during each week of Veganuary:

Week one

Whenever you make a drastic change to your eating habits, you should expect to experience some negative side-effects in the first week or so.

By cutting out all the animal products that have been a major part of your diet for many years, it’s no surprise that your body will react as it releases toxins.

You’ll probably find that you suffer from headaches, pimples, cravings and tiredness – and you’ll need to pop to the loo more, thanks to all that additional fibre in your diet.

To help ease these symptoms, ensure you are drinking plenty of water and that you keep your calorie intake at the same level as before so that you don’t feel hungry.

Enjoy planning and preparing well-balanced meals and dip into healthy snacks in between.

Week two

Because meat can have a toxic effect on your skin, especially when teamed with too much alcohol over Christmas and New Year, giving it up – even for a month – allows your body to clean itself in a healthy way.

When you detox, changes take place in your skin: the jaw line becomes more defined as fluid is released; the under-eye area becomes less swollen as the high salts in animal protein are no longer present to retain water; you’ll feel less bloated; and dry skin and eczema, especially around nose and eyes, starts to heal.

You’ll also notice that your energy increases thanks to all those additional vegetables, nuts and pulses which help boost your vitamin, fibre and mineral levels.

Week three

If you’re still continuing on a healthy, vegan path you’ll start to see real results after a couple of weeks.

You’ll probably have lost a few pounds in weight by this point so expect more defined facial features; added to this skin pigmentations may have faded and you’ll have fewer spots.

Because of the lack of diary in your diet your skin texture and tone will have improved, especially if you suffer from eczema or acne.

Week four

If you’re planning to go vegan for the whole of January, make a promise to yourself that you’ll combine it with exercise and an effective daily skincare regime to really take advantage of the benefits.

By the end of the month you’ll see healthier, more radiant skin, clearer, brighter eyes and reduced puffiness, defined cheekbones and you may even notice your nose gets smaller – that’s because the blood vessels shrink as the body becomes healthier.

