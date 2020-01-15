what-happens-on-tour:-inside-pink’s-‘daredevil’-antics-and-terrifying-mid-air-mishaps-with-her-aerial-stunts

Everyone knows what to expect from a music concert. The lights go down, the audience erupts into a chorus of applause and the idolised superstar arrives on stage, bursting with energy, ready to entertain the throng of their adoring fans for one night only.

It’s pretty spectacular.

But, ever wondered what happens once the curtains close and the lights go up? Are there diva tantrums? Catty fights between dancers? Tour riders demanding vitamin water to bathe pet dogs? Yes, Mariah, we might be looking at you for that one, girl.

If you have, you’ve come to the right place as Metro.co.uk will give you an all-access, backstage look into what it really takes to make the tours of your favourite popstars come to life, while also reminiscing on some unique moments that made headline news.

Touring is not only an experience for the performer and the fans – the backing dancers, singers, stylists and others are also very much a part of the process and, perhaps more importantly, the backbone of these mammoth shows.

So grab your backstage pass as we get the inside scoop from Pink’s aerialist trainer Dreya Weber because, in this case, What Happens On Tour (Doesn’t) Stay On Tour…

Pink has a slew of pop hits and awards to her name but she’s by no means an ordinary popstar.

Over the past decade, Pink has carved out her own lane in the touring space by performing truly death-defying stunts since introducing the aerial aspect to her live shows.

Thousands of lucky fans who have been to a Pink concert have no doubt watched in awe as she was suspended in the air, before swivelling around a large hula hoop while still somehow managing to sing in tune.

Basically, Pink is damn near superhuman.

But she’s also been trained by one of the best aerialists in the business.

Dreya Weber has worked with Pink, 40, since 2004 and was tasked with bringing the singer’s dreams of flying to life.

The popstar’s ambition was inspired after she watched Cher perform similar stunts on her Farewell Tour in 2003, which Dreya had choreographed.

‘It was a blast,’ the gymnast recalled fondly to Metro.co.uk.

Pink had been a gymnast as a kid and ‘figured that she would enjoy flying around’.

Even for someone who has some experience with gymnastics would still need extensive training for the aerialist performances.

‘We spent 2 months prepping for Sober for her Funhouse tour,’ Dreya revealed.

‘On the Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles, there is a full sized flying trapeze. We set up Pink’s swinging cradle apparatus and worked on the moves.’

Recalling one particularly terrifying moment, Dreya recalled: ‘She did a blind backward jump off the apparatus to the catcher, which is a serious daredevil move.’

Blimey.

But Dreya insisted that safety comes first always, adding: ‘Training in the air is always structured around safety. Training time depends on what the apparatus is and who is involved.

‘I am a firm believer that making training fun is critical. It is hard work building the strength for aerial performing so lots of repletion is involved.

‘In general training with Pink is always a raucous time. We laugh constantly, lots and lots of silly fun in the room while we are working.’

One amazing aspect about Pink’s performance is her ability to sing live while up in the rafters of arenas.

It was a priority for Dreya and the creative team that Pink’s vocals were considered in the planning because, you know our girl takes pride in singing live.

‘We built a break in the song for her to just breathe, so the audience would know she was singing live,’ Dreya said.

Pink was certainly put through her paces during rehearsals.

In regards to the singer’s diet, Dreya explained: ‘Pink is a strong, independent, and very smart woman. She didn’t need advice from me for how to eat.

‘That being said, I always encourage people to eat to support the energy they need for performance.’

But she added: ‘I compare aerial preparation to astronaut training. Toss a human in a centrifuge and subject them to enormous G forces and you will scramble their sense of orientation.’

Sounds… stomach-churning.

She continued: ‘That is what happens when learning aerials, especially spinning aerials. We had a fun challenge for one of the dancers who spun Pink for the finale on the first tour, Get The Party Started, to try to spin her so fast that her eyes would pop out.

‘Of course we were kidding around, but adapting to that kind of force takes time and desire.’

Phew.

But of course, learning how to do aerials doesn’t come without risks.

‘Probably my favourite “accident” moment happened on the I’m Not Dead Tour. During the final song one of Pink’s onstage motors failed when she was up in the air,’ Dreya recalled.

‘I was watching from the security barrier in front of the stage and realised she was stuck. I ran over to the motor operator and yelled, “Take me up in the upstage Lyra!”.

‘I ran onstage as the rigger lowered the apparatus and rode it up and I reached across to her, barely able to cover the distance and pulled her onto my apparatus. It was a very dramatic “rescue” moment which made me feel quite heroic.’

Great job, Dreya, but honestly, we’d be petrified.

Dreya has shared many memorable moments with Pink, but she does have a favourite.

‘The most emotional moment I experienced watching Pink was at the 2010 Grammys when she performed my concept and choreography for Glitter In The Air,’ she recalled.

We’re getting tears thinking about it.

Dreya continued: ‘When she dipped into the pool below the satellite stage then came up dripping water and singing while she tracked high over the audience back to the stage, I heard a sound that I had never heard before; a soft collective sigh that grew as she travelled over their heads… I knew that I was witnessing an extraordinary exchange between an artist and an audience.’

The choreographer couldn’t speak more highly of Pink, who frankly is absolutely a living pop icon.

‘Pink is a remarkable live performer and watching her perform is an unusual joy,’ Dreya said.

‘She connects with her audiences in a way that is very very rare. That I have had the good fortune to play in her creative world and dream up ideas for her to perform is an amazing feeling.’

