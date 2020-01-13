what-happens-now-in-stunning-royal-exit

The Queen feels “monumentally let down” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their decision to quit as full-time working royals.

As details began to emerge of what occurred during the historic showdown at Sandringham, the monarch released a statement, making it clear she wanted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to remain ‘full-time members’ of the Royal Family. However, the couple stuck to their guns during the crunch talks with Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen – insisting they wanted to live a more “independent life”.

Harry and Meghan will now "transition" away from their roles.

This means they will spend time in Canada and the UK as they raise their son Archie. During the summit at the Norfolk estate, they also insisted they would become financially independent – no longer relying on the public purse. And while Her Majesty’s statement hinted at her sadness that Meghan and Harry would be moving on, the Royal Family can now work on the finer details over just what the couple’s new life will look like.

The Queen has admitted she would have "preferred" they stay on as full-time royals.

Royal aides are now expected to thrash out the finer details of just how the couple will create a “new life as a young family” together. These discussions are likely to include whether the couple continue to use their HRH titles, and how they will keep their royal duties separate from their private work. Other details to be discussed are expected to be how their security will be handled, and what, if anything, will happen to their patronages.

The 93-year-old monarch made it clear she wanted to see the “complex matters” to be reached as soon as possible.

A further announcement as to the couple’s future is expected to be revealed “in the coming days”.

Meghan and Harry will put some distance between themselves and the rest of his family.

In the Queen’s emotionally charged statement – in which she disregards usual protocol and refers to the Sussexes by their first names – she said: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done.

“But I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

