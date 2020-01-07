what-happened-to-tony-in-hollyoaks-and-is-he-dead?

Hollyoaks Later came back with a bang last night and serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) finally got her comeuppance in a very grim way.

If you haven’t yet seen the post-watershed special, then avert your eyes, because spoilers lie ahead.

Serial killer Breda met her bitter end after incapacitating Sylver (David Tag) and setting fire to the farm before he killed her by driving knitting needles into her skull.

It’s not quite Sarah Barnes’ (Loui Batley) parachute jump death, but it’s still pretty out there for a Hollyoaks Later death.

The episode ended just as Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), Goldie (Chelsee Healey), and Sylver were escaping, so it seems they’re all safe for now.

But what about Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who has been held hostage in the farm since September?

What happened to Tony in Hollyoaks?

Mercedes’ snooping saw her find Tony in the pig farm, but before she was able to get him to safety, Breda appeared with a pitchfork in hand and stabbed Tony.

Mercedes held him close as he lay bleeding, and he appeared to lose consciousness by the end of the episode.

After Sylver saw to the demise of his mother and the rest managed to scrape themselves out of the blaze, John Paul (James Sutton) arrived with a team of paramedics who were seen treating a motionless Tony.

Is Tony from Hollyoaks dead?

Tonight’s episode will open with Tony in hospital, but it’s unclear if he will pull through this ordeal.

And even if he did, he’ll have to deal with Evil Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) who has become Diane’s knight in shining armour after she was led to believe that Tony had left her.

The question is: how far will Edward go to keep Tony out of the way?

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, actor Joe hinted at Edward’s extreme nature, saying: ‘Expect anything – he will go a long way. He was accused of killing his wife in a plane crash – I don’t think he did, I just think he saved the children and didn’t have time to get to her – but, it’s not the kind of thing he would be above. He is capable of anything.’

Poor Tony!

Hollyoaks continues today, Tuesday 7 January at 7pm on E4.

