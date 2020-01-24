what-happened-to-sophie-on-love-island?-why-did-she-miss-the-challenge?

The boys donned tearaway white flares on Love Island last night as they took on an Elvis-themed challenge, but the only question on viewers’, ahem, suspicious minds was where contestant Sophie went.

It turned out that Sophie Piper, best known as the sister of TV presenter Rochelle Humes, had been too ill to take part in Thursday night’s challenge, with narrator Iain Stirling revealing to viewers that she was “sick” and would have to sit it out.

Sophie’s fellow contestant Siannese Fudge stepped up to help out Sophie’s coupling partner, Connor Durman, during the challenge.

What happens in Vegas, does NOT stay in Vegas ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UetiTfet0V — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 24, 2020

The assault-course challenge involved a strip tease, a test of strength and a slippery climb alongside their chosen girl, before “marrying” them Vegas-style.

Although she missed out on Connor donning a teeny-tiny pair of gold trunks, Sophie was back on form just in time for the surprise arrival of two new boys, Luke T and Luke M…

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm