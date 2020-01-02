what-happened-to-lee-in-emmerdale-as-victoria-welcomes-baby-boy?

Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) had a doozy of a year in 2019.

First, the vile Lee raped her and she ended up pregnant with his baby, then she had to say goodbye to her brother Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) as he got sent down for murder.

With Victoria having given birth on New Year’s Day, here’s a quick reminder of why Lee is no longer in the picture…

What happened to Lee in Emmerdale?

Victoria’s ordeal with Lee unfortunately didn’t end with his assault of her.

Lee went on to cruelly to harass her, while his mother Wendy (Susan Cookson) accused her of lying about the attack.

In the end, Robert snapped and, seeing red, he hit Lee over the head with a shovel in a fit of anger.

Lee eventually succumbed to his injury and died, so Robert and his beloved husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) tried to flee.

However, in tear-jerking scenes, Robert gave himself up to the police to save Aaron from a life lived on the run.

Robert was given a lengthy prison sentence, and thus exited the soap.

Emmerdale is next on tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

