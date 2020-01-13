what-happened-to-keanu-taylor-in-eastenders-and-where-is-he?

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) fate on EastEnders is still ambiguous: while it appears the Mitchell’s murder plot failed, thanks to the help of Martin Fowler (James Bye), Keanu’s whereabouts are still unclear.

Viewers last saw him as he and his mother Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) bid a tearful farewell at the airport.

He ignored Sharon’s pleas to come home, saying the Mitchells want him dead.

But as Louise’s (Tilly Keeper) guilt over her role in the plot continues to grow, will Martin reveal the truth? And, where is Keanu now?

What happened to Keanu in EastEnders?

Following Keanu’s affair with Phil’s wife Sharon (Letitia Dean), Walford hard man – Ben Mitchell – sought revenge by blackmailing Martin into kidnapping and killing him.

What they don’t know is that Martin never went through with the plan, instead allowing Keanu to escape.

Louise is plagued with guilt in coming episodes as she reflects on the magnitude of what happened and blames herself for her role in it.

She opens up to Lisa (Lucy Benjamin) who goes to Phil for guidance, before he confirms the Mitchells were indeed behind the ‘murder.’

Where is Keanu and will he come back?

We don’t know where Keanu is, or whether the character will return to Walford.

It’s no secret that actor Danny has left the soap, so if Keanu does return, it will likely be an off-screen appearance.

EastEnders continues tonight, Monday 13 January at 8pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter fears she has cheated on Mick

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Louise Mitchell confesses that she ‘killed’ Keanu Taylor tonight