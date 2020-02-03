what-happened-on-love-island-last-night?-sophie-piper-and-wallace-wilson-are-booted-from-the-show

Love Island viewers faced a rollercoaster of emotions on Sunday night’s hugely dramatic episode which saw two islanders dumped from the villa.

Not only was Wallace Wilson unceremoniously given the boot, but Sophie Piper was also axed from the show thanks to both the voting public and their fellow contestants.

Meanwhile Rebecca Gormley stuck her oar into Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman’s fledgling relationship and also pied her partner Wallace during the episode’s challenge.

Elsewhere Mike Boating and Jess Gale shared a snog in full view of everyone – including her beau Luke Mabbott – and Luke T and Siannise had their first row, thanks to Rebecca’s meddling.

And good news for fans everywhere – Casa Amor is coming back, with the return of the fan favourite teased towards the end of the show.

Here’s a recap of the main action…

Pied: Things got messy in the challenge (ITV)

What happened on Love Island last night?​

The biggest news of the night was that Sophie and Wallace were sent packing thanks to their fellow Islanders and the public.

The two contestants were dumped after the Islanders were tasked with voting for the couples they felt were the least compatible.

Siannise and Luke, Sophie and Mike, Wallace and Rebecca and Jess and Luke M all received votes – which put them at the mercy of the general public.

It was then revealed that the public had voted to save Luke M and Jess along with Siannise and Luke T.

Decision time: The Islanders had to decide which contestants to send home (ITV)

The fates of Sophie and Mike and Wallace and Rebecca were then in the hands of their fellow Islanders, who could save one person from each couple.

They voted to boot off Wallace and Sophie, sending shockwaves through the villa.

During the episode’s challenge of Snog, Marry…Pie, Jess opted to snog Mike and propose to Luke M, while Rebecca snogged Luke T and pied Wallace, just days after rejecting his avocado breakfast.

Fresh from the challenge Luke M pulls Jess aside for a chat – during which she tells him: “I chose to kiss Mike because when I came into this villa at the beginning, I felt like I was most attracted to Mike and he is my usual type.

She added: “I chose to ‘marry you’ because I think you’re so sweet, you came in here, you’ve been really kind and nice. I think that’s husband material, so I chose to ‘marry you'”

Goodbyes: The Islanders bid a fond farewell to Sophie and Wallace (ITV)

Obviously, Luke M wasn’t happy and stormed off, leaving Mike to sidle in.

After a brief chat, they decided to kiss each other in full view of the whole villa

Elsewhere Rebecca – who had already caused ructions during the challenge – was accused of stirring things up between Siannise and Luke T after she told the Bristol beauty consultant the two had shared a cuddle in bed on the night he’d kissed Siannise

Predictably, Siannise was fuming in her response. “Are you for real? So why is he lying to my face?” she said. “Are you actually being serious?”

This led to the pair’s first row.​

Who is coupled up with who

Nas and Demi

Mike is single

Callum and Shaugna

Luke T and Siannise

Luke M and Jess

Finley and Paige

Rebecca is single

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.