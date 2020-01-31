what-happened-on-love-island-last-night?-sophie-piper-and-shaugna-phillips-clash-as-mike-boateng-grafts-on-jess-gale

The Islanders are still living with the aftershocks of a hugely dramatic week which saw both Connor Durman and Leanne Amaning booted from the show.

Still reeling from the drama, Shaugha Phillips sat Sophie Piper down during Thursday’s Love Island, questioning her on why she was so desperate to stay in the villa.

Meanwhile Mike Boateng, fresh from the shock recoupling, started grafting hard on Jess Gale – who demanded an explanation of why his head had been turned so quickly.

The episode also saw the Islanders play an x-rated game, while Nas Majeed (finally!) managed to get his first kiss.

Here’s a recap of the main action…

What happened on Love Island last night?​

Shaghna and Sophie clashed on how the latter had behaved before the recoupling

Shaughna said sophie had put “pressure” on Nas to pick her, despite the fact she said she still had feelings for Connor

Shaughna told her: “I would have felt terrible seeing Demi go as she hasn’t even started her journey, compared to you who has started it, got what you wanted… I would have felt bad on Nas.”

Their head-to-head didn’t end smoothly, with Sophie later crying and admitting she felt unwanted in the villa

Callum then got involved and defended Sophie, leaving Shaugna feeling insecure about there being “three people” in her couple

Despite having coupled up with Sophie, Mike started cracking on with Jess

While the feelings weren’t entirely mutual, Jess didn’t completely shut him down

She said: “Actions speak louder than words. In order for me to know be with someone other than Luke, you need to show me.”

Mike told her that he saw them “going somewhere”, before Jess admitted she couldn’t tell if he was being genuine or not

Predictably, Luke M wasn’t happy and branded Mike a snake

There was some love though: Nas finally got his first villa snog after going in for a kiss with Demi

The kiss came as they celebrated winning the evening’s game, Speedy Sex Positions

Who is coupled up with who



Nas and Demi

Nas and Demi Mike and Sophie

Callum and Shaugna

Luke T and Siannise

Luke M and Jess

Finley and Paige

Rebecca and Wallace​​

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.