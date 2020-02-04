what-happened-on-love-island-last-night?-shaughna-phillips-freaks-out-and-callum-goes-grafting-in-casa-amor

Another batch of Islanders arrived on Love Island on Monday night as Casa Amor made its much-awaited return to the series.

The twist has really stirred things up in the villa, with many relationships set to be put to the test by the latest arrivals.

The boys were all smiles when they received a text telling them to leave the main villa without the girls knowing – but Shaughna Phillips was left in tears over her beau Callum Jones’ behaviour.

And the Mancunian scaffolder was quick to get to know the new arrivals, particularly Molly Smith, in a move which shocked the other boys.

Elsewhere the girls were all told they would be meeting six new boys, which was great news for Rebecca Gormley and Jess Gale, who are currently single.

What happened on Love Island last night?​

The boys were told they had a secret mission – to pack up and leave the main villa without the girls knowing.

There were celebrations all round after they realised they would be heading to Casa Amor, with the lads taking part in some quick press ups to celebrate.

In between the impromptu exercises, Finley Tapp, Luke Trotman and Nas Majeed all opted to leave gifts behind for the girls they were coupled up with.

However, Callum left without leaving a little something under Shaugna’s pillow – a move which didn’t go unnoticed by her.

Gradually the girls all realised the boys had gone and soon discovered the gifts that were left behind – all apart from Shaughna, of course.​

She broke down in tears and wailed: “Every single bed had stuff on it apart from mine. I go for the idiots all the time. I just feel like it’s happening again. It’s just annoying.”

The boys were ecstatic about having the chance to go on a “lads holiday”, with unlucky-in-love Luke Mabbot saying: “I’m buzzing. I’m speechless. I’m on top of the world. I just can’t wait to get stuck in.”

All the boys admitted it was exciting going to meet the new arrivals – Molly Smith, Eva Zapico, Jamie McCann, Priscilla Anyabu, Natalia Zoppa and Jade Affleck.

The good news didn’t stop there, as Laura Whitmore arrived to tell the girls that six “new, hot single boys” were ready to meet them all – Biggs Chris, George Day, Alexi Eraclides, Josh Kempton, Ched Uzor and Jordan Waobikeze.

And it was great news for Rebecca, who said: “I’ve gone from having zero men to having the choice out of six men. I’m buzzing!”

While Jess admitted: “This is an exciting time. So many new faces, different personalities. I’m excited to see what they’ve got to say, who you bounce off.”

The Islanders all took part in a pretty disgusting challenge which saw Casa Amor and the Main Villa compete to pass the ingredients of four cocktails between their mouths – gross…

It looked like Callum’s head could be turned by new arrival Molly, with the couple seen grafting hard later on in the episode.

The move shocked the other boys, with Finn admitting: “I thought he’d be blinkers on.”

But in another twist, Josh then told Shaughna that she was “super gorgeous” and tried his best to crack on with her.

“I feel like I can give you more than Callum can give,” he told her.

Who is coupled up with who

Nas and Demi

Mike is single

Callum and Shaugna

Luke T and Siannise

Luke M and Jess

Finley and Paige

Rebecca is single

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.