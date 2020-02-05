What happened on Love Island last night? Callum's head gets turned by Molly and Rebecca and Jordan kiss

True to form, the return of Casa Amor to Love Island has set the cat amongst the pigeons – and we are here for it.

There’s heartbreak on the horizon for villa queen Shaughna Phillips whose beau Calllum Jones has set his eyes firmly on newbie Molly Smith – and even some of the boys are shocked over the speed at which he’s moved.

Meanwhile the smooth-talking George Day was seen grafting hard on ‘mustard on toast’ Demi Jones, much to the disappointment of poor Nas Majeed fans everywhere.

Elsewhere Rebecca Gormley and Jordan Waobikeze got tongues wagging while Shaughna admitted to the girls that she may have ‘done bits’ in the villa already.

Here’s a recap of the main action…

Grafting: Will Callum break Shaughna’s heart? (ITV)

What happened on Love Island last night?​

Callum was put on the spot last night by Natalia Zoppa and was left speechless after she quizzed him over whether he’d kiss Molly.

Later on Callum admitted to Finn that his head was “more scrambled than it was yesterday” over the arrival of the Casa Amor newbie and.

He wasted no time in getting to know Molly and the two shared a bed in the evening – leading Mike Boateng (of all people) to question how Shaughna would feel about this.

Defiant, the Mancunian scaffolder insisted he was doing nothing wrong and that he was “just getting into bed” – quite how Shaugna would feel about this, however, we’re not sure…

While all this was going on in Casa Amor, back in the original villa Shaughna asked Rebecca if she would ever ‘do bits’ on the show.

Kiss: Rebecca moved on with new Islander Jordan (ITV)

Suddenly Shaughna came over all coy and admitted that she had indeed ‘done bits.’

Rebecca and Jordan were seen getting cosy after she admitted she’d rub avocado “on her body” if the newbie made her avocado on toast – sorry, Wallace Wilson…

Following some flirty chat, he told her the cocktail making challenge wasn’t as “smooth and sexy” as he had hoped, despite the fact “it was a good ice breaker sticking my tongue down your throat.”

After asking Rebecca whether she would “let me try again”, the two were soon kissing on the sun deck – and it was pretty gross.

‘Mustard on toast’ (ITV)

George also made his intentions very clear to Demi with some of the cheesiest chat-up lines we’ve seen this side of…well, ever.

“I’m not going to lie, you are mustard and I’m having you on toast,” he declared at one point, causing Demi to get the giggles but somehow not laugh in his face.

In fact, she later admitted: “George definitely has the gift of the gab. Hats off to him, he is confident, he knows what he’s doing. My normal type is a cheeky chappie and he does pretty much fit that bill.”​

The Islanders all took part in another “raunchy” challenge which saw them snog the tallest Islander, shortest Islander and the one they fancied the most.

And Finn was tasked with sucking the toes of the youngest Islander for 10 seconds. Gross.

Who is coupled up with who?

Nas and Demi

Mike is single

Callum and Shaugna

Luke T and Siannise

Luke M and Jess

Finley and Paige

Rebecca is single​

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.