what-happened-on-love-island-last-night?-callum-jones-recouples-with-molly-smith-while-nas-majeed-dumps-demi-jones

The Love Island villa has been well and truly turned on its head thanks to the much-hyped return of the infamous Casa Amor.

Thursday night’s episode saw the boys return from villa number two for a recoupling ceremony.

Not only did Callum Jones and his new beau Molly Smith finally come face-to-face with Shaughna Philllps, but Nas Majeed also faced the music as he decided to recouple with Eva Zapico – much to the annoyance of Demi Jones.

Elsewhere, there were tears in the villa as Finley Tapp and and Luke Trotman walked back in without newbies on their arms, leaving Paige Turley and Siannise Fudge delighted.

And it seems Luke Mabbott has finally found a girl to couple up with, while Jess Gale threw a whole heap of shade at Mike Boateng and his questionable loyalty.

Here’s a recap of the main action…

What happened on Love Island last night?​

A particularly brutal recoupling saw not one, but two show stalwarts return to the villa with new partners

In a move that surprised absolutely no one, Callum walked into the villa with Molly by his side

Shaughna stayed loyal to her beau and had told Laura Whitmore that she was looking forward to having him back in the villa

Nas Majeed – who had spent the majority of his time in the villa pining for a romantic relationship – walked back in with new girl Eva Zapico

Despite the fact Nas and Demi had barely got to know each other at all, the builder decided he got on better with Eva and coupled up with her

Demi, however, had remained single for Nas, even though George Day had been laying it on as thick as “mustard on toast”

However, it wasn’t all break-ups as Finn and Paige cemented their position as one of the villa’s cutest couples, along with Luke T and Siannise Fudge

Elsewhere, there was a whole heap of new relationships as Luke M finally got to couple up with someone in the shape of Natalia Zoppa and Rebecca Gormley and Jordan Waobikeze formed a relationship

Mike – who has tried it on with three girls now – also formed a new couple as he returned to the villa with Priscilla Anyabu while Jess Gale decided to couple up with Ched Uzor

But it was Jess’s words during her recoupling speech that really rang home as she slammed the former policeman for being ‘untrustworthy’ while praising Ched’s ‘honesty’ and his genuineness

Who is coupled up with who?

Paige and Finn

Siannise and Luke T

Molly and Callum

Eva and Nas

Priscilla and Mike

Jess and Ched

Natalia and Luke M

Rebecca and Jordan

Demi is single

Shaughna is single

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.