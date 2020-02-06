what-happened-on-love-island-last-night?-callum-jones-kisses-molly-smith-ahead-of-dramatic-recoupling

The return of Love Island’s infamous Casa Amor twist has ruffled feathers in the South African villa.

There’s heartbreak on the horizon for Shaughna Phillips whose beau Callum Jones has finally done what we all knew he would and snogged Molly Smith.

Meanwhile Nas Majeed seems to have forgotten all about “mustard on toast” Demi Jones after getting closer to Eva Zapico and her “solid banter.”

Mike Boateng was also grafting hard on the newly-blonde Priscilla Anyabu, but we’re not sure Jess Gale will be too upset as she was cracking on with both Ched Uzor and Biggs Chris.

Here’s a recap of the main action…

(ITV)

What happened on Love Island last night?​

Callum’s head has officially been turned by Molly, which comes as no surprise after he told everyone they shared a special ‘connection’ – and the fact they shared a bed together

He pulled her to one side and told her: “I did say it would take someone special for me to turn. And I do think that could potentially be you.”

The pair then shared their first kiss together, which could be heartbreak for Shaughna – who revealed to the girls that she had a bad dream about the Mancunian scaffolder

(ITV)

Elsewhere, Nas forgot Demi exists after he was seen cracking on with Eva in Casa Amor – and admitted the Islander he’s actually coupled up with isn’t his type

He told the newbie: “I feel like you are more my type than Demi. Similar banter as well,” and later said in the Beach Hut: “Eva is a stunning girl. She is more my type”

And it wasn’t just Callum and Molly who shared a kiss on Wednesday night as Mike and Priscilla were seen getting close in full view of the other Islanders

Priscilla – now sporting a blonde wig, much to the confusion of the boys – and Mike snogged to an audience of whoops and cheers

(ITV)

However Jess may not be too bothered as she started to get to know Ched and Biggs, saying she “could trust” the former but remained “curious” about the latter

She later told Biggs: “You are so different. At the moment I’m spending more time with Ched… I feel like I haven’t got to know you as well as Ched”

At the end of the episode, it was revealed the two villas would join back together on Thursday – is this curtains for Callum and Shaughna?

Who is coupled up with who?

Nas and Demi

Mike is single

Callum and Shaugna

Luke T and Siannise

Luke M and Jess

Finley and Paige

Rebecca is single​

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.