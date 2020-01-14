Bid goodbye to your social lives – Love Island is back on our screens with its very first winter edition.

Twelve singletons have ditched the day job to find love in the show’s first outing to a new villa in South Africa, with their adventures in copping off and cracking on documented six nights a week on ITV2.

But if you’re struggling to find the time to catch-up on every episode before the next helping at 9pm, then don’t worry – RadioTimes.com has got you covered.

Here’s what happened on Love Island last night.

Day 2

Things are already starting to get tense in the villa, after the arrival of twins Eve and Jess ruffled feathers.

Shaughna announced to the other girls she was “fine” – but admitted in the Beach Hut she was “sherself” at the prospect of losing Callum.

And it seems she was right to be nervous with the twins marking Callum, Mike and Connor as their type.

Things then got steamy in the ‘Spill the Tea’ challenge, with our Islanders sharing a few smooches as they guessed secrets about each other – it was a difficult one for Connor and Ollie, after it was Connor who was unveiled to have more than 100 sexual partners and Ollie had cheated on his ex-girlfriend eight or nine time.

The twins found themselves getting heated after they realised they both wanted to couple up with Callum, but Jess coupled up with Mike and Eve coupled up with Callum – leaving Shaughna and Leanne single.

Day 1

Paige, Siannise, Shaughna, Leanne and Sophie were the first girls to enter the villa, with new host Laura Whitmore welcoming them to their new digs.

The (somewhat awkward) coupling up ceremony saw our very first couples of the series.

After no-one stepped forward, Nas chose to couple up with Siannise.

Callum coupled up with Shaughna after she stepped forward.

Ollie coupled up with Paige after no-one stepped forward.

Connor coupled up with Sophie after she stepped forward.

Mike coupled up with Leanne after he stepped forward.

However, there’s trouble in paradise already – Ollie admitted to Siannise that he had his eye on her, Mike confided in the boys that Leanne isn’t opening up to him, and Connor and Sophie seemed to fall out after his awkward threesome comment during truth or dare.

Our first twist of the series arrived when twins Jess and Eve sashayed into the villa, causing some heads to turn already…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2