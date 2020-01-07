Hollyoaks fans have been left reeling by the events of the latest Hollyoaks Later, which brought an end to Breda McQueen (Moya Brady)’s serial killing reign of terror.

The episode, which aired on E4 on Monday night, shocked viewers with some seriously gruesome violence as not all of the characters made it to the end of the episode alive.

So just what did happen in the hour-long special – and who died?

Here’s a quick recap…

What happened in Hollyoaks Later and who died?

Monday night’s instalment of Hollyoaks Later saw Breda McQueen confess her crimes to her shocked children Goldie (Chelsee Healey) and Sylver (David Tag) – before meeting a grisly end herself.

Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) had gone to the pig farm in search of evidence after Breda’s behaviour gave John Paul (James Sutton) cause for concern – where she discovered Tony (Nick Pickard) in the pig pen.

Breda was determined to put a stop to her daughter-in-law, however, and so headed to the farm herself, pitchfork in hand – and locked Mercedes in the pen before stabbing Tony.

Meanwhile Goldie shared her fears about her mum to Sylver – with her suspicions being confirmed after Lisa (Rachel Adedeji) recognised Jack (Jimmy McKenna)’s ring as her dad’s – whom viewers of course knew was a victim of Breda’s.

She subsequently confessed all to Goldie and Sylver in dramatic scenes – with Sylver lashing out over the fact she allowed him to spend 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, and attempting to choke Breda, only for Goldie to remind him he wasn’t a killer.

However Breda fought back by wounding Sylver with the bolt gun, and was so horrified by her own actions she vowed to resolve matters by setting fire to the building – meaning she and Sylver would die together.

However Goldie, having discovered Mercedes and Tony in the pig pen, freed the captives, leaving Mercedes to try and rescue Sylver, and a physical fight with Breda ensued.

How did Breda die?

Breda met a very grisly end indeed after Sylver drove her knitting needles into her skull – killing her instantly.

The others subsequently fled the farmhouse as an explosion engulfed it in flames – leaving them to pretend that Breda had simply perished in the fire.

Moya Brady told metro.co.uk that she was fairly relieved Breda got what she deserved, but added: ‘I would have liked to have seen Breda go to other soaps to kill people, I think that’s a brilliant idea. Go to every soap as Breda and just take ‘em all out!

‘I’ve had a great time and it’s been a gift of a part to play,’ she contined. ‘I’ve been so honoured by it and I’m getting to the end of my career now so it took me by surprise; I was really pleased. But I’m knackered and I can’t wait to put my feet up!’

Hollyoaks continues on E4 on Tuesday night at 6.30pm.





