what-happened-between-the-voice-judge-olly-murs-and-his-estranged-twin-brother?

Tonight Olly Murs will be reduced to years on The Voice after a performance from twins Katie and Aofie brings his relationship with his own twin, Ben, to mind.

According to The Sun, Olly is heard telling his co-judge Tom Jones he doesn’t even know where Ben is living now, saying: ‘I feel like the next time I’m going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don’t want that to be the case.

‘It’s a shame — even more so for my mum,’ he added. ‘And I do miss having my twin with me.’

‘We had these two different personalities but we just had this bond.’

What happened between Olly Murs and his brother Ben?

Olly and Ben’s relationship hit the rocks over 10 years ago after the singer missed his twin’s wedding to perform at the 2009 X Factor semi-finals, and hasn’t seen his brother since.

He finished the talent show as a runner-up to winner Joe McElderry, and went on to top the charts and become a regular fixture on our TV screens from then on.

In 2017, it was revealed that Ben had dropped the Murs family name and took his wife Amy’s – thus becoming Ben Hart.

Olly has spoken out several times about wanting to get his relationship with Ben back on track, however in 2013, Ben claimed that he had attempted to reach out to Olly so that the two could make up, only to be told to delete the singer’s number.

Olly’s reps denied these claims at the time.

The singer previously told The Sunday Times: ‘He made the decision not to speak to the family… but the door’s always open for him to come back.’

The Voice continues Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV.





