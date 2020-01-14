Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale have made quite the impact since their late arrival into the villa.

The pair have already succeeded in leaving Leanne and Shaughna single – and at risk of being dumped from the island – after they nabbed their men in the latest round of coupling up.

We’re expecting more drama to come in the coming days from the twins – one of whom, Eve, already has a pretty big claim to fame after having a brush with rapper and Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga.

Just what happened between the pair of them? Read on to find out…

What happened between Love Island twin Eve and Kylie Jenner’s ex boyfriend Tyga?

Prior to going into the Love Island villa Eve revealed that her main ‘claim to fame’ was having the Taste rapper slide into her DMs.

‘Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me,’ Eve explained.

‘We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp.’

However things didn’t go any further than that as Eve revealed: ‘Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza. he was there again.

‘He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left.’

Tyga, 29, is best known for dating the billionaire cosmetics mogul for three years before she had baby Stormi with rapper Travis Scott.

Who are Eve and Jess coupled up with on Love Island?

Having arrived in the South African villa later than the first 10 islanders, Eve and Jess were tasked with poaching two of the already coupled up boys from their fellow contestants.

And of course their decisions weren’t too popular with the others, as Jess explained: ‘It’s a difficult position to be put in, I have not come in to break one of you couples up, but you have to remember we are in here for ourselves and you have to be selfish to be in this situation.

‘Since I came into the villa, this guy paid me compliments which I like and I’ll be interested in to see where it goes.’

Ultimately Jess coupled up with Leanne Amaning’s man Mike Boateng while Eve picked Shaughna Phillips’ man Callum Jones.

Shaughna has since made her feelings very clear in a a clip from Tuesday’s episode in which she says: ‘Callum has done, I would say, everything in his power to swerve me like the M25.’

Ouch.

Love Island continues on Tuesday night on ITV2 at 9pm.





