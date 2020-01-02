what-happened-between-bobbi-kristina-brown,-nick-gordon-and-whitney-houston-and-what-were-their-causes-of-death?

Nick Gordon, the former partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of singer Whitney Houston, has died at age 30, his lawyer has reported.

Nick’s death comes five years after Bobbi Kristina passed away in 2015 and eight years after his ex-partner’s mother, the legendary singer Whitney Houston, died aged 48 on 11 February 2012.

‘Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,’ Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy said in a statement.

Nick Gordon was an orphan who was looked after by Whitney Houston from the age of 12.

Although the star never officially adopted Nick or included him in her will, he was raised by Whitney after the singer divorced Bobby Brown in 2007.

Nick and Bobbi Kristina Brown were raised together but were not siblings.

It wasn’t until after Whitney death’s that Nick and the I Will Always Love You hitmaker’s daughter Bobbi Kristina went public with their romance.

Whitney died in 2012 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub. The coroner ruled that both heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors in her death.

Sadly, Bobbi Kristina passed away three years later after being found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015.

Bobbi, who was 22 at the time, fell into a coma and passed away six months later.

Although investigators with the medical examiner’s office were unable to determine exactly how the young woman died, an autopsy conducted after she was found unresponsive revealed she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her system.

It was not determined if Bobbi Kristina killed herself or if someone else was involved in her death, but Nick was found liable in her death after her family blamed him and accused him in a public lawsuit of giving her a ‘toxic cocktail’ before placing her face down in water.

Nick was not charged but did have to pay $36 millionn (£27.3m) to Bobbi Kristina’s estate after being found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Nick’s lawyer has not confirmed his cause of death or his whereabouts when he passed away.

However, it is suspected he died from a drug overdose on New Year’s Day. It is believed that the 30-year-old had a series of heart attacks after he was rushed into intensive care in Florida on Wednesday 1 January 2020.

MORE: Nick Gordon’s last social media posts were about Bobbi Kristina Brown as he’s found dead on New Year’s Day

MORE: Whitney Houston’s best friend and lover Robyn Crawford confirms romance for first time





