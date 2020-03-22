what-‘gma’s’-robin-roberts-loves-about-her-instagram-page

Robin Roberts of Good Morning America is a steady presence on the daily morning news program. With her inspiring personal story and genuine down-to-earth demeanor, Roberts is a main reason viewers flock to the ABC show each day.

Always hoping to encourage and motivate others especially during times of crisis like the one the country is currently facing with the coronavirus, Roberts has discovered that social media can be a great tool in building community and lifting up others.

Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America” | Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Roberts’ strength

A two-time cancer survivor, Roberts openly shared her health battles with viewers when she was going through treatment. Now mindful of keeping healthy both physically and mentally, the morning news anchor is a firm believer in the mind-body connection.

“I believe everything I have faced—whether at GMA or with my health challenges—is as much mental as it is physical,” Roberts told Parade in 2018. “My mantra is ‘I have to change the way I think in order to change the way I feel.’ That gets me motivated.”

The GMA star sees her past bouts with illness as working up her strength. “It’s funny to say, after going through cancer twice, that I feel stronger than I ever have in my entire life, but I can sincerely say that and it’s true,” Roberts shared.

Life-saving healthy habits

When receiving the news of her cancer, Roberts had already been practicing steps to good health. While her discipline didn’t spare her from getting the disease, her healthy lifestyle may have helped her overcome it.

“I’m not going to be one of those people who says cancer was the best thing that happened to me,” she revealed. “But fighting off two life-threatening illnesses taught me so much about who I am. When I was diagnosed, I had taken such pride in eating right, not smoking and drinking in moderation, but cancer doesn’t discriminate. I’ll never forget: My doctor said my lifestyle didn’t prevent me from getting cancer, but he said, ‘Boy, it’s going to help you fight it.’ And so that’s how I look at it.”

While Roberts is determined to stay on a healthy path, she realizes that life’s demands can sometimes force a detour but she needs to just stay the course.

“It’s all about giving myself a break, knowing that I’m going to fall off the wagon and not beating myself up for it,” she said. “We all know what we need to do, but are we there to open our minds and say, ‘I’m ready?’ That’s what my journey has been.”

Social community

With over 650k followers on Instagram, Roberts often tries to post messages that inspire and encourage people. In doing so, the ABC journalist discovered that she ended up building a community through her social media page.

“What I really love about my Instagram is that, while I respond as much as I can, the group responds to each other, they lift each other up,” she shared. “They have become this wonderful family and tribe.”

Roberts sees the strength in bonding through social media, especially with many of today’s headlines including the current coronavirus crisis. “There’s a lot going on in the world today, and I have long believed that optimism is a muscle that gets stronger with use,” she said. “When challenging times come, I look for that silver lining.”

Always close with her family, Roberts credits them for their support. The GMA co-host is especially grateful to her sister Sally Ann, who provided donor cells when Roberts needed a bone marrow transplant in 2012.

“Your tribe determines your vibe, and my family is my tribe,” Roberts raved. “I appreciate the fact that my mother and father established a strong foundation for us to remain a family. We make time for each other, and my sister saved my life, so I’ve got to be nice to her—your sibling saves your life, that’s a big one!”

Watch Roberts weekday mornings on ABC!