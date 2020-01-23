what-football-team-does-love-island-new-boy-luke-trotman-play-for?

Love Island is welcoming its newest sportsman to its ranks as Luke Trotman makes his debut in the villa tonight.

The 22-year-old is joining another Luke – Luke Mabbott – as one of two bombshells set to shake things up even further as they attempt to find love on the show.

And following in the footsteps of previous Islanders such as Tommy Fury and Ovie Soko, Luke’s got himself a sporting career – he’s a semi-professional footballer.

But just who does the new Islander play for?

Luton native Luke plays for Darlington FC.

The club have given their full backing to Luke on the show, issuing a statement in which they wish him all the best on the show.

‘Darlington defender Luke Trotman has been invited to appear on ITV2 series Love Island,’ their post read.

‘Player of the season in 2018-19 Luke, who is sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury for the rest of this season, has the full backing and full support of the club.

‘The possibility of Luke appearing on Love Island was discussed by Luke and club representatives, and he is doing rehab on the island under physio instruction.

‘He has also had a gym access and a programme to continue rehab. We would like to wish Luke the best of luck in his adventure.’

Luke took to Instagram to reveal that he was recovering from an injury, sharing a snap of himself in a hospital bed after surgery as well as a photo on crutches.

‘Successful Operation, road to recovery starts now,’ he wrote at the end of last year.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘The surgeon tells me it’s 7-9 months before I’m back playing.’

Away from his football prowess Luke’s not the only member of his family to have had a brush with reality TV – as his mum, Beverley Trotman, finished sixth in the 2007 series of The X Factor.

‘She’s done a few musicals and she’s in the Kingdom Choir now… but she didn’t perform at Meghan and Harry’s wedding,’ he said prior to heading into the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 on Thursday night at 9pm.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island’s Laura Whitmore surprised by romantic Iain Stirling at South Africa airport

MORE: Love Island’s Connagh Howard and Rebecca Gormley share impassioned snog on the day beds





