what-federico-valverde-told-alvaro-morata-after-match-saving-professional-foul-in-spanish-super-cup-win

Real Madrid hero Federico Valverde has revealed that he sought out Alvaro Morata and apologised for his professional foul that denied Atletico Madrid a huge chance in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Uruguayan midfielder hacked down Morata as he ran clean through on goal in the dying stages of extra time in Sunday night’s match and was promptly shown a red card.

But the challenge was hailed by fans as the greatest professional foul of all time, stopping Real from conceding and allowing them to claim the Cup in the penalty shootout that followed.

Valverde had bossed the midfield prior to his decisive late foul and was awarded the Man of the Match award despite being sent off, saying afterwards that he had to take one for the team.

‘I’ve apologised [to Morata]. It’s not good what I did, but I had to do that,’ said Valverde when asked about the incident after the game.

‘I’m happy for the trophy. When the penalties ended, I waited and I then I ran [onto the pitch]. They congratulated me, but it’s for everyone.

‘For those who played, those who didn’t and those who gave advice at half time. It’s a triumph of the team.’

Asked what Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simone said as he walked past them after his red card, Valverde continued: ‘They supported me.

‘I put up with a lot of anger because I’d left my team with one less player, but they were there to help me. Simeone also came up to me and not just anyone does this.’

Zidane said of Valverde: ‘He’s taken the Man of the Match award and I am delighted for him. He worked so hard, like everyone. I am sure he will want to share the award with all his teammates.

‘At the end of the day, he did what he had to do. It’s a bad foul but he had to make it at that moment. He did well. What’s important is that he’s apologised to Morata because they know each other well.’





