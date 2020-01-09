what-does-the-next-decade-have-in-store-for-boston?-local-experts-weigh-in.

If there’s one thing Boston has no shortage of, it’s experts. Especially when it comes to what the future holds for the city itself. With that in mind, Boston.com approached some of Boston’s best and brightest about addressing some of the issues facing the city as we put one decade behind us and head into an uncertain future.

Chris Dempsey: A transportation vision for the 2020s

Chris Dempsey. —Andy Laub, File

Chris Dempsey, the director of Transportation for Massachusetts, discusses what the future of transportation could — and should — look like in Boston. Transportation for Massachusetts is a coalition that “advocates at the state, federal, and local levels for transportation policies that are innovative, sustainable, and environmentally friendly.” A founder of No Boston Olympics, which opposed the city’s 2024 Olympic bid, Dempsey also previously served as assistant secretary of transportation for the commonwealth.

Brian Golden. —Courtesy of Boston Planning & Development Agency

Brian Golden, director of the Boston Planning & Development Agency, discusses how Boston is dealing with population growth in a way that will make the city more affordable, connected, and resilient. Golden joined the agency in 2008 and has served as director since 2014. He’s an alum of Boston Latin School is a former member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, where he represented the Allston-Brighton neighborhood of Boston. He also formerly served as the New England Regional Director at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Joe Kriesberg. —Courtesy of Joe Kriesberg

Joe Kriesberg, president and CEO for the Mass. Association of Community Development Corporations, talks housing and affordability in Boston over the next decade. Kriesberg has served as president of the MACDC since July 2002; he joined the organization as vice president in 1993. Along with creating some new programs at the MACDC and helping to pass related laws through the state legislature, Kriesberg has also taught at Northeastern University’s Center for Urban and Regional Policy as a visiting lecturer. Kriesberg holds a bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University and a juris doctorate from Northeastern University.

Miriam Komaromy. —Courtesy of Boston Medical Center

Dr. Miriam Komaromy, medical director of the Grayken Center for Addiction at Boston Medical Center, explains the hopes and challenges in grappling with the opioid crisis, one of the most pressing health problems of the current era. Dr. Komaromy became medical director at the center in August 2019. Previously, she led the Extension for Heathcare Outcomes Institute’s programs for addiction and psychiatry in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She also serves on the American Society of Addiction Medicine’s National Board of Directors.

Mike Morris. —Courtesy Photo

Mike Morris, a developer of High Street Place in Boston, talks about how upscale food halls — the latest food and entertainment trend — are here to stay. CANAdev Principal Morris has been involved in all aspects of retail and restaurant development, including being managing partner at multiple restaurants in Maryland and D.C. Now specializing in placemaking, Morris leads CANA in masterplanning/development projects in several cities across the country. The company currently has more than a dozen food halls and markets under development or construction.

Boston.com asked six prominent restaurant professionals for their thoughts on where Boston’s ever-changing dining scene might go over the next decade. Weighing in are Ezra Star, general manager at Drink; Douglass Williams, chef/owner at MIDA; Irene Li, chef/owner at Mei Mei; Josh Lewin, chef/owner at Juliet and Peregrine; Juan Pedrosa, chef at Lolita Cocina and Tequila Bar; and Bob Luz, President and CEO at MA Restaurant Association.