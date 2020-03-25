what-does-ahsoka-actress-ashley-eckstein-think-of-rosario-dawson’s-mandalorian-casting?

Last week, Star Wars fans were given some big news when it was revealed that Rosario Dawson had been cast to play Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2. This represents the live-action debut for the fan-favorite character, but many were left to wonder, what about Ashley Eckstein? How does she feel about all of this? Now, we know. Sort of.

Ashley Eckstein, taking to Instagram, released a lengthy, heartfelt statement on the matter. The actress has voiced the character ever since her debut in The Clone Wars animated movie in 2008 and has been a major part of the character’s continued success throughout the years. While she didn’t touch on her feelings regarding Rosario Dawson getting the part, specifically, she did acknowledge what has been going on. Here’s what Eckstein had to say about it.

“The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can’t answer questions that I have not been a part of. I am an actress and have performed in all types of mediums; live action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms. I will continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continued. I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about.”

One thing that is undeniably true for those that are familiar with Ashley Eckstein is that she is a beacon of positivity in the Star Wars galaxy. So she certainly wouldn’t publically voice any ill will she had about someone else bringing the character to life in live-action, even if she harbored any in secret. Mainly, this seems to just be her saying she has no real information to contribute, at least for now.

Rosario Dawson is a more well-known actress when it comes to on-screen roles. Be that as it may, for many fans, Ashley Eckstein and Ahsoka are one and the same. That is part of what makes it tricky when bringing an animated character to the world of live-action. Speaking further, Eckstein expressed her deep gratitude for the Star Wars community, who have shown her lots of love recently.

“As I write this message, it’s really hard to put into words my appreciation for all of the help Star Wars fans have given me because I was truly not expecting the outpour of kindness I received. I wake up every day with a mission to spread hope and light and my heart is bursting with gratitude after being the recipient of so much love from our Star Wars community. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you.”

Ahsoka Tano is currently appearing in the final season of The Clone Wars on Disney+. As far as The Mandalorian season 2 goes, there are no details regarding how Ahsoka will be utilized, but the series is set to return in October. Be sure to check out the post in its entirety from Ashley Eckstein’s Instagram.

