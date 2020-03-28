Game of Thrones (2011-2019) is one of the popular TV shows produced by HBO. The show is an adaptation of the book, A Game of Thrones (1996) from the series, A Song of Ice and Fire, by George R.R. Martin. The first episode of the first season was a premiere on 17th April 2011 and continued till 19th May 2019.

The plots are completely based in a fictional land named, Westeros and many more. The show offers action, mystery, romance, drama, suspense, revenge, conspiracy, love, hate and what not? If you want to watch all of them, it is the perfect web series for you! The show has eight seasons in total. Every episode has a new twist and turns in the plots. The characters build and develop with the show slowly. The show creates a lot of puzzles as it goes, they drastically solve them up. The fight for the Iron Throne leads to several deaths.

Well, the last season, i.e., season 8 was quite disappointing for the GoT fans. The show already took their expectation to the peak. The last season has many twists and shocking scenes that can blow the minds of GoT fans. The fans were really dissatisfied. The fans were let down by the end. Many mysteries were left with many unsolved from Bran’s sudden change of mind to destruction of Hard home. And the fans do deserve another season.

What do you think? Do we deserve another GoT season or not?