what-did-eminem-say-about-ariana-grande-on-his-new-album?

Eminem has been criticised for lyrics surrounding Ariana Grande featured on his surprise new album.

On Friday, the rapper dropped the Alfred Hitchcock-inspired album Music To Be Murdered By, along with its album art, which shows him holding both a gun and axe to his head.

The new material marks the first since Eminem’s 2018’s Kamikaze, which was also unexpectedly released without any promotion or pre-advertising.

What has Eminem said about Ariana Grande?

No stranger to controversy, Eminem has sparked anger among some listeners for the way his lyrics reference the 2017 Manchester bombing attack.

It’s your funeral…#MusicToBeMurderedBy Out Now – https://t.co/q4TAFJUVGV pic.twitter.com/6PqnTjCKgu — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020

The track Unaccommodating includes the lyric: ‘I’m contemplating yelling “bombs away” on the game like I’m outside an Ariana Grande concert.’

The line is followed by the sound of an explosion, as the rapper continues to reference suicide attacks and terrorism.

The Manchester bombing occurred just after an Ariana concert on May 22, 2017, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more.

One listener wrote on Twitter: ‘Eminem literally just made a joke about the manchester bombing at ariana grande’s concert… That is just so fg sick, y’all better not give this man any attention. People literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them?’

However some defended the rapper, with one fan writing: ‘Throughout the album Eminem is anti violence in so many ways and calls for gun control. Yet to people pick up on that? Of course they don’t. He also raised $2million for victims of the Manchester bombings.’

Eminem was among those who donated to a crowdfunding appeal which helped raise over £2 million for the victims of the Manchester attack, also sharing the link on social media to encourage the help of others.

A year after the bombing, Ariana’s then-fiance Pete Davidson referenced the attack in a quip on Saturday Night Live.

Remarking on how famous the singer had become, he said: ‘Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.’

The comment garnered much criticism with Ariana addressing it by saying although she ‘didn’t find it funny’, Pete’s intentions were not ‘malicious’ adding he used comedy to ‘make people feel better’.

Music To Be Murdered By is made up 20 tracks and features artists such as Ed Sheeran, Anderson Paak, Skylar Grey and the late rapper Juice WRLD.

As well as the album, Eminem shared the music video for track Darkness which appears to have been inspired by the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman fired more than 1000 rounds of ammunition, killing 58 people, from his hotel suite before dying by suicide.

The rapper’s music video features a middle-aged white man firing an automatic weapon at concert-goers from a hotel window.

In ends with a message that condemns gun violence while urging people to vote to change US gun laws.

