what-devices-can-i-watch-britbox-on?

From Broachchurch to Life on Mars and classic Doctor Who, Britbox is a streaming service that hosts the best British boxsets, be it comedy, drama, documentary or reality TV.

But does your screen support the platform? Read on below to see if your device is compatible with Britbox.

What devices does Britbox support?

The service is available on the following services…

Select smart TVs

Apple phones and tablets

Android phones and tablets

Mac or PC (through a web browser)

Apple TV

Britbox is currently not available on games consoles including the Nintendo Switch.

Is Britbox available on Amazon Fire TV?

No. However, Britbox says the service is ‘coming soon’ to Amazon Fire TV devices.

Can I watch Britbox on multiple devices?

Yes. Up to five(!) devices can use your account simultaneously.

How can I sign up to Britbox?

You can sign up to the service via its website, or by downloading the Britbox app on your iOS or Android device.

How many British boxsets does Britbox have?

More than any other subscription streaming TV service. At the end of 2019, Britbox hosted 100 more British titles than Netflix and 80 more than Amazon Prime Video.