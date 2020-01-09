what-burger-king,-mcdonald’s-and-kfc-menu-items-are-vegan?

Whether you’re taking part in Veganuary, or just trying a more flexitarian or plant-based diet, it’s never been easier to skip meat, as the likes of Tesco, Aldi, Waitrose, Asda, Lidl and M&S have all jumped on the (vegan) gravy train.

But it’s not only the supermarkets that are pulling out all the stops – Subway has launched a special meatless marinara and Greggs are acing it with their vegan steak bake (sorry, Piers).

While we laud their enthusiasm, the roll-outs haven’t been without hitches: the revelation that Burger King’s plant-based Whopper is not vegan frustrated some, while KFC reportedly had to apologise after some diners were given chicken sandwiches instead of their vegan counterpart.

So which options are truly vegan, and which aren’t? We take a look.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

What Burger King items are vegan?

While Burger King offer a Veggie Bean Burger for vegetarians, as well as their new plant-based Rebel Whopper, there are no strictly vegan options available on their menu.

When asked about their veggie options, a Burger King spokesperson: ‘Veggie Bean Burger and Kid’s Veggie Burger can be classed as vegetarian. However these cannot be classed as vegan. The guidelines for classing produce as vegan are very strict and whilst we do our upmost to keep meat products separate from non-meat products we cannot guarantee there are no meat traces, due to them being prepared in an open kitchen.’

Similarly, although their fries are cooked separately, they cannot guarantee they are vegan either.

They said: ‘Burger King’s fries are cooked in a separate fryer vat from any meat products, however Burger King kitchens are open kitchens and therefore you could never guarantee there would be no meat traces (which is very common).’

While they said they are ‘always exploring new ways to expand the menu’, there are no confirmed plans to add any new vegan items to the menu.

Sob.

What KFC items are vegan?

The Original Recipe Vegan Burger

KFC’s meat-free alternative to their chicken fillet burger is coated in the same 11 herbs and spices as the original burger.

It also comes with vegan mayonnaise, so there’s no need to hold the sauce.

BBQ Beans and Corn on the Cob

These two sides are also 100% vegan.

If in doubt, KFC have listed all their vegan ingredients and condiments on their website, including their tomato sauce, hot sauce, and Kentucky Smoky BBQ sauce.

Their fries are sadly not vegan, as they are cooked in the same oil as the popcorn chicken.

What McDonald’s items are vegan?

Let’s start with the good news: all McDonald’s fries are vegan, and cooked separately from their meat products!

Veggie Dippers

McDonald’s latest menu item, their Veggie Dippers, are made of red pepper, rice, sun-dried tomato pesto and split pea mix and have been certified as vegan by the Vegetarian Society.

Their other certified vegan products once again fall into the ‘snacks’ category and include their carrot bag, as well as their soon-to-be-launched apple and grape fruit bag and pineapple stick.

Although not listed, their side salad (without dressing) and toasted bagel (plain) should be fine, although their website states that it may contain traces of milk.

McDonald’s have an array of vegan condiments to complement your fries, including their tomato ketchup, spicy tomato salsa, sweet chilli sauce and dip, BBQ dip, sweet and sour dip.

Happy eating!

MORE: Uber Eats to test McDonalds delivery by drone

MORE: Burger King trolling Kanye West is a thing of beauty as he declares love for McDonalds