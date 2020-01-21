what-breakup?-kaia-gerber-returns-to-runway-with-a-smile-after-‘split’-with-pete-davidson

While it’s been claimed her romance with Pete Davidson is on the backburner, Kaia Gerber didn’t seem to be letting the drama mess with her stylish aura this week.

There’s nothing better than getting over a breakup by jumping straight into bossing life as one of the most in-demand models, we suppose.

The 18-year-old took to the runway in a range of delightful Chanel wares we’re never going to be able to afford to buy in bulk, alongside Gigi Hadid on Tuesday morning.

Showing us just why she gets paid the big bucks, she graced the fashion house’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, looking a million bucks.

Which is, coincidentally, how much her outfit costs, give or take.

The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber rocked a curious white, strapless dress with sheer black sleeves and patent black shoes that take us right back to school.

Evidently feeling the bitter European chill (is it winter after all), Kaia was then seen draped in one of those foil blankets they give people who have been missing in the woods for a week. Is Chanel bringing out a hiking line? Or are these models just really, really, wishing the Grand Palais had a better central heating system?

It comes after reports Kaia and Pete cooled off their relationship, for the Saturday Night Live comedian to focus on his mental health.

Model Kaia, 18, and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete, 26, have been dating since October and have enjoyed holidays together with plenty of PDAs. Pete first sparked rumours he was dating the daughter of Cindy Crawford after the two were spotted enjoying a lunch date in October.

A source claimed to E! recently: ‘She cares about Pete and wants him to get better. But their future is very much up in the air.’

Whatever happens, sources say there will be ‘no bad blood between the two.’

So that’s nice.

