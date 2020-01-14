what-brad-marchand-had-to-say-about-his-failed-shootout-attempt

The Celtics defeated the Bulls on Monday night, 113-101. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 21 points.

And the Bruins lost to the Flyers 6-5 in a shootout. The game was decided by a failed shootout attempt from Brad Marchand, who almost missed the puck as he skated towards net.

And in the College Football National Championship, LSU defeated Clemson, 42-25. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow capped his Heisman Trophy-winning season with five touchdown passes in the game to give him an FBS record 60 for the season.

Brad Marchand talked about his shootout mistake: Bruins forward Brad Marchand has helped Boston win a Stanley Cup (and reach two others). He’s played for Canada, scoring the winning goal in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. And he’s achieved rare personal success, reaching 100 points in a season a year ago.

So it’s safe to say that Marchand’s career — whenever it finishes — will have its fair share of extraordinary accomplishments to be remembered.

On the flip side, Marchand added an ignominious moment to go along with those other achievements when he botched the Bruins’ shootout on Monday night. Skating up toward the Flyers’ goal — with the Bruins needing a score to keep the shootout going — Marchand almost forgot the puck.

Bruins lose after Brad Marchand has the worst shootout try in the history of the sport pic.twitter.com/x9IVt4eDgG — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 14, 2020

Crucially (and unfortunately for the Bruins), the 31-year-old managed to nudge the puck, which satisfied NHL rules on the subject and ended the game in an anticlimax.

“Yeah, I know the rule…touch the puck on the penalty shot, and that’s your shot,” Marchand explained afterward. “It’s unfortunate. A tough way to lose on a play like that, but…we have to be better when we have the lead.”

Marchand noted that it was just as simple a mistake as it looked.

“I was just trying to get going and just missed it,” Marchand admitted. “That’s the way it is. I’m not going to overthink it.”

Luckily for Marchand (and the Bruins), a quick chance for redemption arrives almost immediately. Boston is in Columbus tonight to play the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Trivia: The last time LSU won a National Championship was in 2008 (at the conclusion of the 2007 season). What former Patriot was LSU’s leading receiver that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He caught a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX.

Randy Moss had a special night watching his son catch two touchdowns to help LSU win the National Championship:

Full of joy!❤❤❤ https://t.co/RFvh9WeWbn — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) January 14, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow celebrated winning a title in style:

Championship mood 😎@Joe_Burrow10 | @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/aZHKzKw98L — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 14, 2020

Will Middlebrooks, the next Wally?

Nope…auditioning to be Wally https://t.co/ZupPRV1Li2 — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) January 14, 2020

On this day: In 2006, the Patriots lost a playoff game for the first time in the Brady-Belichick era with a 27-13 defeat to the Broncos. However, the game will always be remembered in New England for a remarkable hustle play from Ben Watson, who sprinted the length of the field to tackle Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey after an interception. Bailey was on the brink of a 100-yard pick six, but Watson never gave up.

Though Denver ultimately scored a touchdown anyway (from the one-yard line), Watson’s determination and commitment was an enduring moment of perseverance:

.@champbailey thought he had a 100-YARD pick-six.@BenjaminSWatson thought otherwise. Pure hustle. #FBF #NEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/FU6q1uZULJ — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2017

Daily highlight: The moment LSU put the game out of reach, and Joe Burrow (along with the rest of the Tigers) started officially thinking about National Championship rings.

Joe Burrow can’t stop throwing TDs … and he’s calling for his ring 🔥 (📍 @SamsungUS) pic.twitter.com/cVr3Vs15pT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2020

Trivia answer: Brandon LaFell