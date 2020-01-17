what-boxing-is-on-tv-this-week?-how-to-watch-richard-riakporhe,-jack-massey,-daniel-dubois-and-more

It has been a big year for boxing, but there’s still more to come in 2019.

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world title belts from Andy Ruiz Jr following a points victory in Saudi Arabia.

But there are plenty of terrific fights to be aired every week, aside from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

Why has Anthony Joshua not fought Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder?

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have picked up the rights to many big nights of boxing – but what do they have to offer this week?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Sunday 15th December

Location: York Hall, London, UK

Time: 7: 00pm

Watch: Sky Sports Action

Richard Riakporhe v Jack Massey – Vacant BBBofC British Cruiser Title

Saturday 21st December

Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, USA

Time: 2: 00am (UK time)

Watch: Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Daniel Jacobs v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – Super Middleweight

Josh Kelly v Winston Campos – Welterweight

Saturday 21st December

Location: Copper Box Arena, London, UK

Time: TBC (UK time)

Watch: BT Sport 1

Daniel Dubois v Kyotaro Fujimoto – WBC Silver/WBO International Heavyweight titles

Sunny Edwards v Marcel Braithwaite – Vacant BBBofC British Super Fly title

Tommy Fury v TBA – Light Heavyweight

How to watch boxing on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as boxing so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

Find out more about the best Sky packages

NOW TV: You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

See the latest deals on NOW TV Passes

BT Sport: If you are an existing BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

You can also add BT Sport to your existing broadband or TV deal on Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

How to watch boxing online in the US

Fans can watch many fights live in the US via DAZN.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan.

Check out the latest DAZN deals for the biggest fights in world boxing

An annual pass will boast coverage of the biggest names in boxing throughout 2019 and into 2020.

DAZN also offers access to live MMA fights in the US.