what-are-the-uk-tv-ratings-for-love-island-2020?

Winter Love Island has well and truly landed, bringing with it the usual array of stunning singletons, love triangles, lap dances, and new arrivals.

Despite all the drama though, the show isn’t pulling in the same ratings as its 2019 counterpart.

What are the viewing figures and how healthy are its current ratings?

What are the ratings for Love Island 2020?

Since it aired, 4.8 million people have watched the first episode of Love Island, according to ITV’s seven day consolidated figures.

While these numbers aren’t to be scoffed at, they fall short of last year’s viewing figures, where the launch episode brought in 5.9 million viewers.

That’s a shortfall of over 1 million.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Despite the underwhelming year-on-year comparison, the launch episode is still the most-watched TV show of the year for young people across all channels with 1.9 million people between the ages of 16 and 34 having tuned in to the first winter edition of the show.

However it was also revealed that Saturday’s Love Island spin-off, Love Island: Unseen bits, started with 648,000 viewers but ended on 519,000.

These numbers saw it fall behind its competitors, The Voice, Snooker and How Victorians Built Britain.

Is the time of year, the absence of presenter Caroline Flack, or even its location switch to South Africa to blame?

The Voice managed to reign in 4.4 million viewers during Love Island: Unseen Bits’ 9pm slot on Saturday evening.

These numbers don’t take into account on-demand services however, so are likely to rise as many Love Island’s younger audiences watch the show after the episodes have aired.

MORE: Love Island’s Callum and newbie Rebecca spend time in the Hideaway together after kiss – and Shaughna is livid

MORE: How to listen to the Love Island podcast and catch up on what happened last night





