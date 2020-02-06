what-are-the-lyrics-to-jerusalem-and-why-is-it-sung-before-england-rugby-matches?

Often regarded as the nation’s favourite hymn, Jerusalem is often sung before kick-off at England international rugby matches.

Popular with fans of English sport, the stirring William Blake-penned poem speculates on whether Jesus did in fact ever visit England’s “green and pleasant land” around 2,000 years ago.

While God Save The Queen is the official national anthem, Jerusalem is the song played prior to the game starting and remains popular with fans of the sport.

But why is it sung before England rugby matches, and what are the lyrics?

Why is Jerusalem sung before England rugby matches?

The hymn remains incredibly popular in the UK – last year, it was voted the nation’s favourite in a poll held by the BBC’s Songs of Praise.

Initially intended as a poem, the words by William Blake were set to music written by Sir Hubert Parry in 1916 when World War One was at its height.

The lyrics focus on the apocryphal legend that Jesus travelled to England – and more specifically Glastonbury – with Joseph of Arimathea around 2,000 years ago

While relatively unknown in the century it was written, the poem was included in a patriotic anthology to boost morale during WWI. The-then Poet Laureate, Robert Bridges, asked choral composer Hubert Parry to set it to music – and the song was born.

While not the official national anthem for England, the song is often sung at international sports matches as an unofficial tune ahead of kick-off and by the crowd during the games.

Since 2004, the song has been the official hymn of the England cricket team and is played before test matches, while it is also performed before rugby league’s Challenge Cup Final and the Super League Grand Final, and until 2008 was used by the national side.

It opened the London Olympics in 2012 and was used as Team England’s official victory anthem during the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Along with this, a novelty version by Fat Les was adopted by the FA for Euro 2000.

Not only performed at public schools across the UK, it also serves as the official WI anthem for groups up and down the country, and is also sung each year to close the annual Labour Party conference and the Last Night of the Proms.

England does not have an official national anthem – instead, God Save the Queen is used, which is the official anthem of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Debate has raged about wether England should have an official anthem, and what it should be – with Jerusalem always scoring very highly, along with Land of Hope and Glory and I Vow To Thee My Country.

Now considered England’s unofficial national anthem, the song has become a fixture of sporting fixtures – especially when England are playing one of the other Home Nations.

What are the lyrics to Jerusalem?

And did those feet in ancient time

Walk upon England’s mountains green?

And was the holy Lamb of God

On England’s pleasant pastures seen?

And did the Countenance Divine

Shine forth upon our clouded hills?

And was Jerusalem builded here

Among these dark Satanic mills?

Bring me my bow of burning gold:

Bring me my arrows of desire:

Bring me my spear: O clouds unfold!

Bring me my chariot of fire.

I will not cease from mental fight,

Nor shall my sword sleep in my hand

Till we have built Jerusalem

In England’s green and pleasant land.