what-are-the-best-day-trips-without-a-car?

If you’ve ever spent an hour in Boston’s rush hour gridlock, you don’t need to be convinced that the city has some of the worst traffic jams in the country. It’s hard to step back and escape the hustle and bustle when all the roads out of the city are at a standstill.

Where do you go when you’re trying to do a day trip without getting in the car? Have you ever taken the commuter rail to Wachusett Mountain to go skiing, or to Concord for a day of historical sightseeing? Do you have the bus route to Nahant Beach memorized? Tell us where to go for a car-free day trip and we’ll share your recommendations on Boston.com.

Send your best day trips using only public transportation in the survey on this page. You can also email us at community@boston.com or leave a comment below.