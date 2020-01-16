what-are-ant-mcpartlin-and-lisa-armstrong’s-net-worths-as-they-face-public-divorce-battle?

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong reportedly came to a divorce agreement following a face-to-face meeting in London on Tuesday.

It was reported Lisa had been awarded £31 million in the divorce settlement but she has since refuted these reports.

The couple were married for 11 years before they announced their separation two years ago. They have no children together.

What are Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong’s respective net worths and what has Lisa said about their divorce on Twitter?

What is Ant McPartlin’s net worth?

Ant McPartlin is worth £62 million, according to wealth management and lifestyle magazine Spear’s.

This is made up of income generated from his presenting career, as well as profit from his production company, Teecourt.

Together with Dec, the 44-year-old presenter co-owns another production company, Hurley Promotions.

In addition to this, it is estimated Ant owns around £5 million worth of property in London.

It was recently reported he and sidekick Dec are all set to sign a new £40 million deal with ITV.

They signed a deal of the same value back in 2007 which secured their career at their televisual home for two years.

What is Lisa Armstrong’s net worth?

Makeup artist Lisa Armstrong has a long career herself in music and television, but her net worth is not known.

Lisa, 43, started out as a dancer before joining the band Deuce, together with Kelly O’Keefe, Craig Robert Young and Paul Holmes.

They released four singles, including Call it Love which peaked at number 11 in the UK charts in 1994.

When the band split up in 1997, Lisa went on to be the resident makeup artist on This Morning.

She has been the chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly Come Dancing for the last 11 years and has worked on other shows such as Pick Me and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Lisa is active on Twitter, regularly responding to fans’ pictures of their makeup as well as their messages of support and comments on the divorce.

When the story broke that she would pocket £31 million from the settlement, she was quick to nip rumours in the bud.

A user responded to the story saying: ‘And, more than well deserved, too, @lisaAmakeup if this is true!’

To which she replied: ‘Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN…. ‘

The makeup artist often engages with her Twitter followers, in the past liking tweets that claimed her success has nothing to do with ex-husband Ant.

