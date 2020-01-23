what!-akshay-kumar-charges-over-rs-100-cr-as-fees,-almost-a-film’s-bo-collection

India’s prime locations turn Gold













Akshay Kumar ranked fourth on the Forbes list of highest-paid actors of 2019. And seems like this has encouraged the actor to hike his price even more as the Khiladi Kumar is now demanding a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore for his upcoming project with director Anand L Rai.

Reason behind sudden hike

The film will reportedly star south actor Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan alongside Akshay Kumar. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the 52-year-old actor’s team has asked for a “Rs 100 crore plus” fee for the new movie, considering his brand value and blockbuster releases in the recent past.

“Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crores plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the project as saying. “Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the source also told Bollywood Hungama that Akshay has been approached by streaming websites and satellite channels for multi-film deals but “Akshay’s market is going up with every passing film and hence he is not keen to package all of his upcoming projects together. He prefers selling films on an individual basis as it has been an upward graph for him as far as his career trend is concerned,” said the source.

Akshay’s classic run at box office

Looking back at Akshay’s past projects, the actor has had an amazing run at the box office. With the success of ‘Good Newwz’, ‘Mission Mangal’ and Housefull 4 in spite of it being surrounded by controversy, Akki has managed to raise the bar for himself.

Future seems bright and shining

Also, looking forward to some of his future projects on which he is currently working, be it Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Sooryanvanshi’, Laxmmi Bomb where he plays a transgender and ‘Prithvi Raj’. All these are anticipated projects that are sure to yield fantastic numbers at the box office.