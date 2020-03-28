what-aflpa-boss-told-matthews-amid-pay-stoush

AFL Players’ Association boss Paul Marsh has revealed the facts of a conversation he previously with league legend Leigh Matthews after Matthews’ criticism of the players.

Matthews stirred up the existing players after declaring he had “lost respect” for the existing crop of stars because of their role in the stalling pay negotiations between your AFL and the AFLPA.

However, despite ill-feeling between your two parties during various stages of negotiations, a deal was reached yesterday, with the players quitting 50 percent of these wages until May, accompanied by a 70 percent hit if games are postponed past May.

Marsh explained he had told the Hawthorn legend he “respectfully disagreed” along with his comments earlier in the week.

“I called Leigh another night because clearly, he’s an individual we’ve enormous respect for. Because the players’ association, as every player that plays, past or current. He’s as respected an individual in the overall game as there’s,” Marsh told Fox Footy Live.

“THEREFORE I rang him to comprehend his perspective with this. His view is that, in the right time of crisis, we should’ve just done what the AFL were telling us to accomplish. I disagree with that respectfully.

“But what we did do is sort out this over an interval of five days to where we have a posture the AFL will abide by. THEREFORE I haven’t spoken to him today, but Let me think he’d respect where we have to.

“The players took big hits here and it’s really befitting them to achieve that. We have here with the AFL – Leigh really was good when I spoke to him another night.”