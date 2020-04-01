wgn-courtroom-artist-tom-gianni-dies-at-60

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 / 01: 24 PM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 1, 2020 / 01: 24 PM CDT

CHICAGO — Courtroom artist, Tom Gianni, who worked for WGN, NBC, and WTTW in Chicago, has died.

He was 60-years-old.

According to his obituary, Gianni passed away peacefully on March 30. He leaves behind his wife, Karen, and daughter, Anna.

Gianni worked as a book illustrator, freelance artist, and most a notably courtroom artist. He had covered major court cases for decades, including the Rod Blagojevich and Drew Peterson trials.