WGN courtroom artist Tom Gianni dies at 60

Posted by — April 1, 2020 in News Leave a reply
wgn-courtroom-artist-tom-gianni-dies-at-60

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 / 01: 24 PM CDT
/ Updated: Apr 1, 2020 / 01: 24 PM CDT

CHICAGO — Courtroom artist, Tom Gianni, who worked for WGN, NBC, and WTTW in Chicago, has died.

He was 60-years-old.

According to his obituary, Gianni passed away peacefully on March 30. He leaves behind his wife, Karen, and daughter, Anna.

Gianni worked as a book illustrator, freelance artist, and most a notably courtroom artist. He had covered major court cases for decades, including the Rod Blagojevich and Drew Peterson trials.

You May Also Like

what-it’s-like-releasing-a-novel-about-a-deadly-virus-in-the-middle-of-pandemic

What It’s Like Releasing a Novel About a Deadly Virus in the Middle of Pandemic

the-latest:-wolf-expands-stay-at-home-order-for-pennsylvania

🔥The Latest: Wolf expands stay-at-home order for Pennsylvania🔥

us.-senators-join-calls-for-americans-to-don-masks-to-slow-coronavirus-spread

🔥U.S. senators join calls for Americans to don masks to slow coronavirus spread🔥

why-health-experts-aren’t-warning-about-coronavirus-in-food

Why health experts aren’t warning about coronavirus in food

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *