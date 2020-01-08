wetherspoons-has-launched-a-build-your-own-breakfast

It seems January certainly isn’t all doom and gloom as JD Wetherspoon (fondly known as Wetherspoons) has just rolled out a new build-your-own breakfast.

The chain’s breakfast offering has always been decent – even American tourists shout about how good it is.

But it seems the Wetherspoons team has taken it up a notch.

The build-your-own option allows individuals to customise their breakfast with up to seven different elements – for the perfect tailor-made brekkie

This can be done through the Wetherspoons app.

The breakfast deal features all the star players of the humble fry-up including sausages (with a vegan version available), bacon, eggs, hash browns, beans, mushrooms, tomatoes and toast.

It’s worth noting that hash browns, tomato, bacon and mushrooms all come in portions of two – but egg, toast and sausage comes in a single portion.

A build-your-own breakfast is priced at £3.65 – but this may change from branch to branch.

The bad news is that the deal isn’t available at every single ‘Spoons – the company is testing it out at 100 branches to begin with.

So check in advance to see if your local venue is participating.

Eddie Gershon, a spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon, told Metro.co.uk: ‘Our breakfasts are extremely popular and the build your own breakfast is something which we believe will appeal to our customers.

‘At present, it is being trialled at 100 Wetherspoons pubs across the UK and we will decide, in due course, whether to extend this option to all 875 pubs.’

Of course, news of the DIY breakfast has sent Spoons fans into a frenzy on social media.

One tweeted: ‘So spoons now do a make your own breakfast, this means I can just order a plate of 14 hash browns.’

While another said: ‘Yes, we may be on the brink of WWIII but… Wetherspoons are now offering a build your own breakfast so there’s no loss really.’

Thank you Spoons for giving us something to believe in.

