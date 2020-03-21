‘westworld’-star-aaron-paul-says-he-wants-to-play-kurt-cobain

In a recent interview with NME, Westworld star Aaron Paul just revealed that if there was one music star he would love to portray, it would have to be the late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain.

“When I first moved to LA, I thought quite a bit about Kurt Cobain and what happened and I just love Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was one of the first records I bought with my own money, so I’ve thought that could be interesting [to play Cobain],” the 40-year-old actor, who has played Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad and voiced Todd Chavez in Bojack Horseman, told the magazine.

The actor has also described his experience promoting the new season of HBO’s Westworld (in which he plays new character Caleb) as strange. “I was supposed to do a worldwide press tour for ‘Westworld’, and we were supposed to have a Brazil premiere, a big activation at South by Southwest festival and I was supposed to do some press and talk shows in New York — all that stuff was canceled,” he explained, adding, “Every production is being shut down, which I think is the responsible thing to — just to try to stop this thing from spreading.”

Westworld premiered on HBO last March 15. Press pray below to watch Paul in the official trailer.

Allergic to dust. Based in Berlin.