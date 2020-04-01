westworld-season-3:-release-date,-cast,-plot,-episodes,-expectations-and-everything-you-need-to-know!

Is there any HBO series that one doesn’t like? Every series that is produced by HBO never forgets to entertain their fans to the most. One such HBO produced drama is Westworld. Westworld is an American science fiction drama. It is a television series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

The series is based upon 1983 film, which had the same title, that is, Westworld. This film was written as well as produced by Michael Crichton. This series had three seasons in hand in which the third is running on.

The release date of Westworld Season 3

The first season, with the subtitle The Maze was premiered on 2 October 2016. Then almost after one and a half years later, it came with the second season on 22 April 2018 with the subtitle The Door. The third season was first announced in May 2018 and released on 15 March 2020. It means it is a running shoe. This season came with the subtitle The New World. The earlier two seasons had ten episodes, but this third season will have eight episodes in which three had been released.

The cast of Westworld Season 3

The cast is almost the same as the earlier season had. We will watch Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Ed Harris as William or Man in Black, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Like Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs, Aaron Paul as Caleb Nicholes, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac.

The plot of Westworld Season 3

The whole story takes place in an amusement park, a fictional land called Westland. The plot of this season will be carrying the story of the previous season. There is a continuation of the story. In this season, we will see Dolores Abernathy will escape the Westworld and will have an affair with Caleb Nicholas. In this season, we will also see Maeve in another part of Delos Park.